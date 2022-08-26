Postcard from the Pines: Put these on your to-do list

We’re going to talk turkey this week, and I don’t mean the tasty birds. We’re going to talk shingles, and here I do not mean the kind on your roof. I mean the “shingles doesn’t care” kind of shingles. Almost everyone has seen those commercials for the vaccine. We all chuckle and promise ourselves that we will make an appointment to get it soon, because truly, shingles doesn’t care. It’s a brilliant advertising phrase, shingles doesn’t care. If you or someone you know has an outbreak, you will realize just how true this is; the shingles virus is a vicious survivor, capable of breaking out since you were a kid and had chicken pox.

An outbreak of shingles is a great motivator. Someone close to us is just recovering from a small outbreak. We have seen firsthand that there is no such thing as a small outbreak. The pain is real and so is the misery. This is serious stuff. Seeing the experience firsthand motivated us to make that long put off appointment for the first of two shingles vaccine shots. This is not a hit and done kind of shot, like the covid or flu shots. This is a quantity of vaccine, which can pack a bit of a punch, mainly through fatigue and an extremely sore arm, lasting several days. I see my sore, swollen, fevered and slightly red arm as a battle zone; my immunity revving up and doing battle with the shingles virus. The discomfort I have is absolutely nothing compared to an outbreak of the virus, no matter how small it may be.

The line ‘shingles doesn’t care’ takes on a whole new meaning when it happens to someone you care about. The virus quickly takes on the bad villain role and makes the attack feel very personal. Shingles intends to have its way with you. Today there are drugs to help a victim fight the virus, but not many and they all take time to aid the battle. The best way to avoid all of this is to get vaccinated. All those over 50 who have had chicken pox are urged to do so. Believe us no one wants to go through the unrelenting agony of shingles. Get vaccinated because shingles really does not care, and if they surface on you, you will care more than you can ever imagine.

* *

The folks at the Marion Area Historical Museum are gearing up for the Annual Clark Day fest, held this year on Saturday, September 10, noon-3pm. It has been a tough couple of years for this group. Covid restrictions, a drop in membership, illness, and the passing of several deeply dedicated and profoundly missed members have all but left “Marion’s history-filled attic” gathering dust. It’s time for Marionites to visit us once again.

This Clark Day we are remembering the anniversary of the museum building itself. More than twenty-five years ago the Historical Society met in the community room at the bank and the membership voted to build a permanent home for the growing collection of Marion history and memorabilia.

A shell for the main portion of the present building went up and the membership went to work to finishing the inside. This was an ambitious big step for these folks and called on the skills, dedication, time and hard work of many. As we see today, the work has paid off beautifully and Marion boasts a fine museum. She could use some attention right now. We do not want all of this to ever go away.

With that in mind, mark your calendars for September 10, noon to 3pm. Come on down for a look around, some good conversation and great food. Enjoy a bowl of hobo stew, cooked up by our resident experts, Jim Baughan and Bernard Prielipp and a fine assortment of breads courtesy of the membership.

The folks at the museum would also like to hear Marion’s opinion about future displays at the museum; specific eras, items, and/or well remembered Marionites to suggest but a few. Your opinion is of great value, so let them know. We’ll have an update on this event next week.

Our postcard photo this week is an oldie but a goodie. Frankly one we never thought we’d receive through the mail again and it brought a big smile. My postcard came from Winterfield’s EverReady Club, reminding me of an upcoming meeting. Thanks for the memories, Dee.

This postcard showing four Marion businesses close to the center of town was printed in 1957. Each business depicted received a shoebox sized box containing 1,000 of these postcards. They were give away advertising and were around for years, and as you can see, they still are. My parents had a third of a box full left when dad sold Berry’s Service in 1964. Being a postcard writer, Mom used them for years to ‘drop a line’ to family and friends. She gave what was left to the first Marion Museum in the 1970’s, and those postcards or someone else’s box, is still with us, providing a souvenir of a museum visit.