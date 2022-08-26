Obituary: Kenneth Leo Lyons

Kenneth Leo Lyons, age 75, of Harrison passed away peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Per Ken’s wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Ken was born on November 6, 1946, in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan, son of Frances and Gertrude (Marchand) Lyons. Ken worked for the Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Michigan for many years. After retiring, Ken moved to Harrison, Michigan. He enjoyed fishing and ice fishing. He was a self-proclaimed “Cribbage King” and enjoyed playing card games. His time was best spent being outdoors. He is loved and will be missed by his dear friends.

Ken is survived by his children, William Lyons, Tamara Green, and Karen Lyons; and 2 grandchildren.

