PPPS Superintendent accepts a position with nearby district

PAW PAW – The Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education announced Monday, Sept. 16, that Superintendent Rick Reo has accepted another position as superintendent of Bloomingdale Public Schools.

“We are grateful to Rick for his leadership and the contributions he has made to our students, staff and the community in his five years as superintendent,” said Board President Brent McNitt. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

While at PPPS, Reo led several important initiatives, including the passage of the 2022 Bond Campaign, the development of the district’s five-year Strategic Plan, and supporting an educational environment that strengthened connections among students, staff, and the community.

“Over the past five years, I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to work with the outstanding staff at Paw Paw Public Schools. Our collective efforts have led to significant progress, and I am proud of the impact we’ve made on both current and future students. While I am excited to begin my next chapter in Bloomingdale, leaving the dedicated people I’ve worked with at Paw Paw is not easy. I will always cherish the positive strides we’ve made together,” said Superintendent Reo.

The Board of Education met Friday, Sept. 13, and were to meet today (Thursday, Sept. 19) with a consultant from the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) to hold a pre-search workshop regarding next steps in the process of replacing the superintendent. The board said Superintendent Reo has agreed to stay on to assist with the leadership transition. He is expected to begin his new role in Bloomingdale on Oct. 1.

“Throughout this transition, the board is committed to continuing our mission, which is to develop, support, challenge and inspire every child for lifelong success,” concluded McNitt.

