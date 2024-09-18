Obituary: Murray J. Swindell

Murray J. Swindell, 90, of Lincoln, MA and former longtime resident of Concord, MA passed away on September 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Murray was born on June 22, 1934, to Cassie and G. Murray Swindell in Paw Paw, Michigan. He graduated from Paw Paw High School, received his bachelor’s degree at Albion College, and completed his master’s degree in business administration at University of Michigan. After working for several years at Carnation Company in the Midwest, Murray relocated to Massachusetts in 1966 to join Polaroid Corporation. After a successful twenty-year career as a senior executive at Polaroid, Murray followed his entrepreneurial spirit to start his own business, Acuity Management Inc., which owned and operated a variety of local businesses.

Murray was committed to the Concord community where he was an active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church, the Concord Country Club, and served on the board of Emerson Hospital. Murray’s warmth and infectious smile touched the lives of all those who knew him. From Concord, Massachusetts to Holderness, New Hampshire, to Vero Beach, Florida, the deep and lasting friendships Murray cultivated throughout his life were his most valued asset. Murray was a giver not a taker, and served as a mentor to many, young and old.

Adorned in his University of Michigan blue and gold colors, Murray was often sighted on the Concord paddle tennis courts (where he was affectionately known as “#17”), mowing New Hampshire fields on his Kubota tractor, or playing a round of bogey golf.

Above all, Murray lived for his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Jean, for 65 years. He developed deep and unique relationships with each of his four children and seven grandchildren. Murray was loved by his children Murray Jr., Sharon (Jeff), Steven (Shelley), and Chris (Kate); his siblings Josephine Renhack and Susan Paul; his grandchildren Ben (Nkule), Brian (Lisa), Kali, Sam, Jessie, Ty, and Will; and his great-grandchildren Shannon, Nora and Declan. Murray was predeceased by his wife, Jean and daughter, Sharon.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Murray’s life during a memorial service on Saturday, October 12 at 11 am in Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord or to the non-profit Squam Lakes Association.

