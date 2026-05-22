Proposal approved for Doyle roof project, pending bond attainment

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on May 13 approved a proposal from Newbury Square Construction of Shipshewana, Ind., to complete a roof overhaul at Doyle Community Center, at a cost of just over $729,000.

The plan hinges on securing a private placement bond.

Along with the measure, commissioners also OK’d a $20,000 contingency budget and adopted a notice of “intent resolution” for capital improvement bonds.

Doyle Community Center roof repair was included as part of the current fiscal year capital improvement budget. In summer 2025, staff published a request for information to seek options for the completion of the repair.

Three options were presented to the Doyle Center Board to review and to make a recommendation. In January 2026, the city commission was presented with the same options, and staff requested a bidding process.

Bids were advertised on March 25 on BidNet Direct with staff connecting with two additional commercial roofing contractors. The bid opening took place April 20. Two bids were received. Newbury Square Construction submitted the low bid.

As discussed at previous meetings, the budget for the current fiscal year includes $325,000.00 for the project, significantly below the final estimated cost for the solutions considered.

The commission gave direction to staff to pursue a private placement bond for the project as a method of financing.

Doyle Community Center was built in 1996. According to Daniel Root, manager of facilities for the city, the facility has undergone numerous improvements within the past seven years, including addition of the Iron Mill weight room, a new court and track surface; remodeling of the locker room and restroom facilities; and installation of LED court lighting.

In winter 2013, there were several large snow events, followed by warm-ups, then deep freezes, that led to a significant amount of ice to accumulate on the lower sections of the roof, Root said.

In recent months, staff and city commissioners have referenced the need at Doyle to place buckets in some areas to catch dripping water.