Proposed Enclave would add 36 township homes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission was scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 20 to weigh a proposed 36-unit The Enclave condominium development on 9.718 acres at 6549 Old Allegan Road, adjacent to Blue Star Highway.

Johnny Walker, with Exxel Engineering, on Dec. 24 submitted a request for Preliminary Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan review and rezoning on the lot, which spans both C-1 Commercial and R-1 zoning districts.

The parcel is served by public water, and the applicant would extend sewer to the site, on which would be built one multi-family building containing four units, 12 two-family dwellings (24 units) and eight detached single-family homes.

Parking would include 73 spaces (44 are required by township law), accommodated within garages, driveways and guest parking along access roads.

“The Enclave,” reads the developers’ proposal, “has been thoughtfully conceived with the following guiding principles:

Deliver a diverse range of housing options

Employ thoughtful site planning to minimize environmental impact and preserve mature forestland

Provide creative, high-quality architecture and interior design, and

Create a meaningful community benefit for current and future residents.

The site contains a mature canopy of pine, oak, cherry, chestnut, hickory and maple trees, some exceeding 50 inches in diameter.

This mix of housing, they say, supports a range of lifestyles and price points, accommodating both full-time and seasonal residents.

Homes would feature 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom configurations, with options for first-floor primary suites and interior or exterior parking.

Of the 9.13-acre parcel, 4.3 acres would remain completely untouched, 2.4 developed (impervious surface), and 2.45 restored as landscaped green space. Upon completion, approximately 75 percent of the property would remain green and natural, the proposal says.

“Homes,” it goes on, “will feature Scandinavian Modern architecture characterized by clean lines, pitched gables, standing seam roofs, and maintenance-free wood-embossed steel siding in natural earth tones.

“Design details will include expansive glass panels, glass garage doors and rear steel pergolas standard with each residence.

“All construction and exterior design will be completed by DeHaan Homes. Interior design services will be provided by Soucie Horner Design Collective, an internationally recognized firm offering curated design palettes included at no additional cost to homeowners.

“Martin Horner, co-owner of the Wickwood Inn and principal of Soucie Horner, will personally collaborate on this project,” the proposal says.

“The Enclave will provide benefits extending beyond its boundaries,” reads the prospectus, “including:

“• Infrastructure support: Dedication of land for municipal sewer and water extensions, including installation of a new lift station. This infrastructure will support future development along the Blue Star Highway corridor, reducing reliance on individual septic systems.

“• Pedestrian and bicycle connectivity: A private road will include a pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly route connecting Old Allegan Road to Blue Star Highway, bypassing the existing roundabout. A bicycle service station will also be installed near the new sidewalk on the east side of Old Allegan.

“We respectfully submit,” the developers say, “that The Enclave meets and exceeds the township’s expectations for a PUD through:

“• A creative and imaginative approach to land use and housing diversity,

“• Exceptional land preservation retaining over 75 percent of the site as green space,

“• Efficient land use integrating clustered housing to minimize disturbance,

“• Architectural integrity aligning with the character and charm of Saugatuck Township, and

“• Full compliance with PUD requirements for minimum acreage and density

“The Enclave aspires to be a beautifully crafted hamlet — an example of thoughtful development harmonizing design, ecology, and community living,” the proposal says.

Township zoning and planning administrator Lynee Wells recommended the planning commission should carefully review the materials from the applicant, the zoning ordinance and master plan, as well as information from the housing survey results presented this summer.

“It is also important,” she said, “to consider public comment and if any modifications or additions to the suggested conditions are necessary.”

Stay tuned.