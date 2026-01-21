Otsego food service staff earn ServSafe certification

Otsego Public Schools food services staff show off the certificates they earned through the Managerial ServSafe program, which involves food safety and handling. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Otsego Public Schools’ food service staff set a new standard this year.

Every member of the department earning a Managerial ServSafe Certification—a nationally recognized credential in food safety and handling.

According to district officials, this marks the first time in Otsego history that all food service employees have been certified at this level.

Typically, only building head cooks are required to earn the certification. In addition, all staff completed allergen-training to better recognize and respond to dietary needs.

Food Service Director Julie Guthrie said the achievement reflects both the team’s commitment to students and the standards of the district’s meal program.

Under the State of Michigan Food Code, food service establishments are required to have at least one certified food protection manager on site. Guthrie noted that Otsego went significantly beyond the minimum expectations.

“It is required that one person is certified per building or establishment,” she said. “We have had all of our Head Cooks certified in the past but this year decided that everyone should have the knowledge and training needed to be ServSafe Certified, not just the building supervisors.”

To earn the credential, staff completed an eight-hour training course followed by an 80-question exam. A score of 70 percent is required to pass. Guthrie said the group not only met that mark, but far exceeded it.

“Our lowest score was a 92 percent,” she said.

Guthrie, who has been ServSafe certified for at least 20 years, said having the entire team certified benefits the district in multiple ways.

“The information provided and tested in ServSafe ensures that staff recognize potential hazards and how to remedy those hazards,” she said. “It allows us to trust that all food is being received, handled, prepared and cooked to the highest standard of food safety. It also gives my staff confidence in their abilities to serve a safe, nutritious product to our students.”

In addition to ServSafe, Guthrie said all food service staff completed allergen-training, which she described as increasingly important as more students require dietary accommodations.

“This allows them to recognize common allergens in food and how to properly handle food to avoid cross contamination,” she said. “This is so helpful as the amount of students we serve with special dietary needs has increased in recent years.

“It is with confidence that we can tell our parents that we are trained to take care of their child and their food needs.”

While ServSafe certification is not mandated for every K-12 food service employee, Guthrie said her team didn’t hesitate when given the option.

“I am so proud of my staff and the initiative they take to make sure our students get the best that we can provide,” she said. “They truly care for the students and this certification just speaks to the level of commitment they have.”