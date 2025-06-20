Protestors gather at Michigan Ave. and Wildwood in Jackson

Photo by Elizabeth Ferszt

Protestors gather in downtown Jackson.

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Several protestors gathered at the curving corner of Michigan Ave. and Wildwood Ave., as it becomes Washington St. in downtown Jackson, on Thursday evening, June 12. Based on their signage, this was a pro-democracy, pro-Constitution, anti-Trump assembly.

Their signs read: “Protect our Constitution!”; “If our voices held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence us,” “Respect our existence or expect our resistance,” “Due Process”; “No Kings 1776”

About 20-30 people waved the home-made signs, and drivers who passed by this busy intersection honked horns and waved.

They may have been gathered in conjunction with No Kings Day – an informal, yet nationally, simultaneous occurring day of protest set for Saturday June 14, 2025 –a date which also marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

Trump had called for a military parade in Washington D.C. to honor the Army and to celebrate his birthday. June 14th is also Flag Day.

According to reports from the AP, “the Army birthday had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through city streets [in Wash. D.C.].”