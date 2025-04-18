Public helps ID hit and run suspect; Albion man arraigned on felony charges

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

Chad Blair, a 39-year-old Albion man has been arraigned on one count of failure to stop at a scene of a serious personal injury accident and one count of lying to a peace officer. Both counts are charged as felonies.

The accident occurred on March 19 near the intersection of N. Clinton and W. Chestnut streets in Albion and left a 63 year old Albion woman hospitalized for several weeks.

After speaking with witnesses on the scene and reviewing security camera footage from the area officers from Albion Department of Public Safety were able to gather enough information to submit charges. Police identified Blair as the alleged driver of the vehicle but were unable to locate him.

ADPS Chief Aaron Phipps extended thanks to those in the community who provided assistance in identifying the suspect. “Had no one come forward, I don’t know if we would have been able to ID him,” he said.

Blair turned himself in on April 2 and was released on bond April 4 pending a preliminary hearing set to see if there is enough probable cause for the case to be bound over to circuit court. This hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22 in Calhoun County’s 10th District Court.