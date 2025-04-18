Albion development project funded through state program

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced in a press release two redevelopment projects have received support from the bipartisan Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) program, which will see the rehabilitation of vacant buildings in Albion and Hillsdale to create commercial space and 11 total housing units. Together, the projects will generate a total capital investment of over $4.27 million, while also creating residential density and vibrancy in their downtown areas.

The RAP program provides access to gap financing for place-based infrastructure development and real estate rehabilitation and development.

“Support for these projects in Albion and Hillsdale underscores our commitment to our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy’s focus on the people, places, and projects that are integral to growing Michigan’s economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “The RAP program helps to create vibrant places that attract and retain talent, add new housing options, enable business creation and attraction, and provide resources for our Michigan communities. Let’s keep working together to get things done for our state.”

“On behalf of the MEDC, we are pleased to work with communities across Michigan and invest in their resilience through the RAP program as part of our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic strategy’s placemaking efforts,” said Michele Wildman, MEDC Chief Place Officer. “We look forward to seeing how these projects bring new residents and vibrancy to this south-central region of Michigan and enhance the downtown areas of Albion and Hillsdale.”

In Downtown Albion, husband and wife developer team Bill and Karen Dobbins will transform a vacant, functionally obsolete building into a vibrant three-story, mixed-use building. The Hayes Block project will create nine new residential units – including an ADA-accessible unit on the main floor – and two new retail spaces, adding to the residential density and vibrancy in Albion. The total anticipated capital investment for the project is $3,614,068.

The project is supported by a $1,325,000 RAP grant, as well as $310,283 in State Brownfield tax increment financing (TIF) to address the brownfield conditions on the property. The project will transform a long-vacant building in Albion’s Superior Street Commercial Historic District and create much-needed housing and modern commercial space. The Dobbins family has redeveloped several similar properties within Albion and leveraged support from the MEDC, including Community Development Block Grant funding for the Erie Street Apartments and The Peabody Building and a Michigan Community Revitalization Program grant and state brownfield TIF for the Brick Street Lofts project.

“Redeveloping The Hayes Block, in the heart of Albion is about more than bricks and mortar—it’s about breathing new life into our community,” said Joe Verbeke, manager of ACE Investment Properties. “With nine thoughtfully designed apartments, an elevator to ensure accessibility, and new commercial space to support local businesses, this project creates the kind of downtown energy that draws people in and keeps them connected. Projects like this don’t happen without visionary partners. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has played a critical role in making this redevelopment a reality. We thank the MEDC for their unwavering support of Albion.”

“The City of Albion is grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for their continued investment in our community, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the Dobbins family for their vision and commitment to Albion’s downtown revitalization,” said Interim City Manager Doug Terry. “The Hayes Block project is a transformative step forward—bringing new housing and commercial opportunities right to the heart of our city. We are thrilled to see construction already underway and look forward to the energy and economic activity this development will bring to the entire City of Albion.”

“This grant is what happens when government prioritizes the needs of our downtowns,” said State Representative Steve Frisbie (R-Pennfield Township). “I am happy to see the MEDC contributing to building a stronger and more vibrant Albion, and I look forward to working together to find additional ways we can continue to grow our district’s infrastructure.”

The Hayes Block in Albion is being renovated by ACE Investments.