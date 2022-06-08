The Pullman Town Square renovation has begun on the northeast corner of 109th Ave. and 56th St. Laraway & Sons House Movers delivered the storage shed, the ground has been leveled at the east end of the lot for the covered shelter, and a gazebo has been donated to expand the possibilities for the open picnic area.

Nike and Nikayla Bale joined historians Royal Laraway, Sandy Anderson, Ed Brock and Deb Laraway in front of the Pullman Gas Station and Museum during Pullman Pride Days, June 2-4, 2022. The four gave a virtual tour and answered questions regarding the history of Pullman and Lee Township. The Dee Wesbey Pullman Pride Scholarship Fund was the recipient of proceeds from the three-day celebration.

By Gari Voss

Correspondent

The Pullman Town Square broke ground in May! Now the work begins as the covered shelter, wooden train, conversation benches and picnic area begin to rise.

“This project will provide a place for young and old to gather, create, and enjoy their hometown. The goal is to complete the work before fall and while we have good weather,” shared Beautify Pullman treasurer Patricia Conway.

February 23, 2022, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that they had awarded a $100,000 matching fund grant to Beautify Pullman to create a community gathering space on the northeast corner of 109th Avenue and 56th Street.

The match required at least a 30% monetary match and additional in-kind donations. That meant seeking additional monies. Thanks to grants from other sources, personal donations, and numerous fund raisers, Conway shared that they were getting close to meeting their financial match. In the same breath, with inflation the overall cost of the project has increased.

The good news… On March 24, 2022, the Allegan County Community Foundation added $10,000 to the matching funds line item.

“Beautify Pullman exists with one goal in mind – to improve the quality of life in the community of Pullman. This goal is accomplished through the engagement of community members who complete different restoration projects benefitting the entire community,” stated ACCF.

In May, the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation reached out with a $4500 grant award to assist in completing the Pullman Town Square project.

Add to these private donations and the proceeds from numerous fundraisers from Christmas raffles to plant sales to a pasta dinner to a spring auction and chicken dinner of buy a meal/donate a meal that served over 100 meals.

“For Independence Day, the Black River Band has volunteered to do a benefit on Sunday, July 3rd. From 6-9pm, there will be music, games, fun and food to celebrate and add to our match,” explained Conway. “There will also be a July native plant sale.”

Volunteers can find many ways to expand the in-kind portion of the match –hours during fund raisers, plant donations, planting flowers, etc. add up.

“We’re looking for carpenters to help build the train in the children’s area of the Pullman Town Square in July. Let us know if you can climb aboard! We have the woodworking plans for this train design. Contact Beautify Pullman at info@beautifypullman.org if you can help,” reads the request.

In addition, children from Pullman Elementary and across Lee Township have stepped forward to decorate tiles for the children’s art wall. This is a place where future generations can look back at those who lived in the area during the construction of the Town Square.

“About 35 children came out on a Saturday to decorate tiles for the mosaic to be placed in Pullman Town Square. There are nearly 250 painted tiles so far for the art installation. It’s going to be amazing!” exclaimed Conway.

In a presentation to the Lee Township Board, Conway shared, “We did a little research and found out that beautification is more than just making things look nice.”

She continued, “Beautification has a lot of down-the road effects. People feel prouder of their community; they’re more loyal to their community in the long run. Other businesses come in; other properties get improved. So, if we improve a few properties, neighbors will tend to clean up their properties.”

Beautify Pullman’s accomplishments at the 4-corners have caught the attention of residents and visitors. The gas station that now houses the Pullman Museum has new landscaping. The Frontier Communications building displays a beautiful mural depicting the history of the area. The landscaping and planters along the streets offer colorful flowers and native plants.

Conway and Beautify President Deb Laraway express thanks to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Allegan County Community Foundation and the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation for their generous grants. In addition, they thank those who have donated cash and acknowledge all who have volunteered their time to do whatever has been asked to improve “downtown” Pullman.

For more on Beautify Pullman, the history of the area, and how to get involved, check in at https://www.beautifypullman.org/.