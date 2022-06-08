Thursday, June 2, 2922, a car and school bus accident on Marshall Street (M-89) in Allegan closed both lanes of traffic and sent two teens to the hospital.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at about 6:15am, Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident between a car and bus from the Allegan Area Educational Services Agency (AAESA). The collision closed both lanes of M-89 near Bridge Road for about 3 hours.

County Deputies shared that the westbound Kia veered into the eastbound lane and its front driver’s side impacted the front corner of the driver’s side of the bus at an angle. The bus was pushed toward the south curb while the car spun and rammed against the north curb.

The impact sent the two teens from Ohio to the hospital. The 17 year old driver had to be pried out, was in critical condition and airlifted in a medical helicopter. The 15 year old passenger was in serious condition and taken by ambulance to Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital.

The school bus held the driver, a paraprofessional and student. All three had no life threatening injuries and were taken to the Allegan hospital.

From the preliminary report, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.