Rainy weather no bother at Burr Oak Heritage Festival

Rita Currier-Ultz was honored with the 2025 Outstanding Service Award winner at the Burr Oak Heritage Festival. She is pictured waving to the crowd during the street parade Saturday. Photo by Steve Eldridge

A group of Bingo players compete in the Community Tent during the 16th annual Burr Oak Heritage Festival. Photo via Patty Seeba

By Steve Eldridge

BURR OAK — There’s an old saying that goes “Don’t rain on my parade.”

During last weekend’s 16th Annual Burr Oak Heritage Festival, that’s exactly what the thought was, as inclement weather was predicted well before the four-day event. That forecast was correct, however it didn’t dampen the spirits of festival goers, as those who attended still found plenty of activities and events to participate in. The theme of this year’s festival was “A More Perfect Union.”

Heritage Festival President Patty Seeba says she was very happy with the turnout, despite the showers that hit the area over the weekend, starting on Thursday evening.

“The bingo in the Community Tent went on, even though some high winds and rain started shortly after it got started,” Seeba said. She estimated that around half of the attendees for bingo remained to finish out the games. The classic car cruise-in, as well as the Farmers Market, the Light Parade and the Ring of Fire went ahead as scheduled.

On Friday, all daytime activities, including the antique tractor country cruise, the bike-a-thon, the free kids day, as well as the duck derby and antique tractor displays and wheat threshing went on as planned. The free spaghetti dinner at the Missionary Church, the variety show and the Outstanding Service Award presentation were also on tap, with Rita Currier-Ultz being named the winner of that award for her many contributions around the village and community throughout the year.

Also on Friday, the “Ghost Tours” through the local cemetery proved to be a favorite for both young and old. “I loved that we had so many people enjoy the tour. Over 100 people went, and the neat thing was that everyone, including the kids, were so respectful while touring the cemetery,” Seeba said. One lady who had gone on a cemetery tour in Atlanta, Georgia, commented that this tour was as good or better than the one she experienced in Atlanta. The last tour returned around 11:30 p.m., and was a testament to how popular the new addition to the festival was.

“I think part of the appeal was that there were real facts presented about the veterans buried in our cemetery, which made it all the more interesting,” Seeba said.

Friday night concluded with music in the Community Tent, provided by D.J. Sparxx.

Breakfast at the Methodist Church got things rolling on Saturday, followed by the “Battle at Burr Oak” 5K run. A kids’ fun run was also held, leading up to the Heritage Festival Parade, which had some 90 entries moving through the downtown area.

“There were a few entries that bowed out, but we still had a great turnout,” Seeba stated.

Mike Stiles, news director and on-air personality for local radio station WBET, served as the parade announcer, and according to Seeba, did a “fantastic job”. Prior to this year’s festival, the village purchased a new sound system, which “helped out tremendously.” At the conclusion of the parade, the skies opened up and a steady shower continued throughout the afternoon, however several activities went ahead as planned. A book signing by author S.K. Keogh (“The Edge of Hell”, a novel of the Civil War), the historical trivia challenge, as well as the popular mud volleyball tournament were still held, despite the wet afternoon weather. All food vendors remained open throughout the day as well.

Saturday evening saw the firing of the Civil War cannons, the annual Mamma Mia’s Port-A-Potty pulls, the Balloon Glow and fireworks display, as well as live music in the Community Tent, featuring “Big Caddy Daddy”. Seeba also added that “Even though the rain put a stop to some of what we had planned, I really think that the weather still brought people together. There were quite a few families that met up during the festival, and they all grouped together, waiting out the rain.” She also stated that “Our whole community comes together during the festival, and people in the village really put forth a huge effort to make this one of, if not the best, small community festival in the state.”

The Heritage Festival Committee has 22 members, but Seeba said that “so many people stepped up to make sure we had what we needed, which is why our village and community should feel proud and thankful that we always have a successful Heritage Festival.”