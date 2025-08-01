‘Dog days’ features canine competition, live music

As one might expect, a canine show was the focus of “Dog Days,” held Aug. 1 in downtown Sturgis.

Participants competed for ribbons in five categories: Best Pooch Costume, Best Talent/Trick, Musical Chairs, “Waggiest” Tail and Judges Choice for Favorite Dog.

Sweet Jonny Knox served as master of ceremonies for the dog show.

Additional attractions at the festival included live music outside participating businesses.

“Dog Days” was the latest in the seasonal festival series. “Summer Flicks & Eats” is next, 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 8, and features a showing of “Aladdin” as part of the “Movies on North” series.

Like this: Like Loading...