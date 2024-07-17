Ransom Library seeks renewal of operating millage

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The future of Ransom District Library in Plainwell will be decided when voters head to the ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The library is seeking a renewal of its operating millage that was initially passed in 2014.

The millage renewal request is for .58 mill, which equates to about $6 per month for a home with a value of $250,000.

Money from the millage would be used to continue the day-to-day running of the library, including various programs and special events, according to Ransom director Joe Gross.

“The day-to-day operating that this millage renewal supports includes many services that defray cost of living for our patrons like free digitizing, free technology help, free seeds, free computer use, free notary appointments, free study/meeting room rental along with books and movies,” Gross said. “The millage also supports important cultural, educational and community experiences through our many programs for all ages.

“Finally, the millage pays the salaries of its dedicated team of librarians. The millage renewal is not a part of the bond that paid for the construction of the new library and will be used only to offer the high level of library services that our community deserves.”

Decisions regarding the use of the money are made by the library director and the board of trustees, based on previous expenditures and anticipated needs.

Rather than asking for another 10-year millage, the library is seeking this millage in perpetuity, like the rest of the library’s operating millage.

“In 2014, when the library was in need of additional operating funds and also hoping for a new building, the board of trustees did not yet know how much it would cost to run the future facility,” Gross said. “So, instead of asking for that millage in perpetuity, the board took the fiscally responsible approach of only asking for 10 years, at which time the library’s needs could be reassessed.”

That approach is similar to that taken by former library leader Gretta Burchfield in 1988 when the library doubled in size. After three years of assessing the cost of running the larger building, the Library Board asked for and received one mill in perpetuity in 1991.

“Having this carefully identified millage in perpetuity protects the community’s investment in the new building and allows the library and its staff to focus on serving the community.”

Gross emphasized that this is not a new millage, but simply a renewal of the one passed in 2014. Still, he understands the concerns of taxpayers leery of increased taxes.

“When property values rise, so do property taxes,” Gross said. “We understand those concerns. But when that happens, the library’s millage rate is actually reduced by a legal mechanism called the Headlee Rollback.

“Our community originally approved .6 of a mill, for instance, and that number has been slowly reduced. So, while property value increases can and do raise taxes, the library board is choosing not to raise its tax rate and is, in fact, levying a slightly lower rate almost every year due to the Headlee Rollback.”

And what would happen if the millage failed?

While Gross would prefer not to consider that scenario, he knows he must consider the consequences if that were to happen.

“The millage up for renewal represents about 38 percent of the library’s budget,” he said. “Without that 38 percent, the library could not function as it does.

“Funding would revert to a level that struggled to support the former, smaller building. The library would be forced to scale back hours, lay off employees, and reduce materials purchases—such as books, movies and equipment—and community programs.”

Gross hopes voters realize the benefits provided by the library and continue to support it as they have in the past.

“Public libraries support and enhance the health of their communities,” he said. “From a positive impact on children’s reading and social skills to community engagement for senior citizens, public libraries directly serve every stage of life, and do so with an extremely high return on investment.

“Ransom District Library has been at the heart of our community since 1918, and we have never been prouder to serve you.”