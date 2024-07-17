Fire destroys home on Mariette St. in Plainwell

Fire ripped through a Plainwell home on Sunday, July 14. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

Money from the Ransom operating millage would fund day-to-day operations, such as various programs. (Photo provided)

Ransom District Library is seeking an operating millage renewal. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Fire destroyed a home in the 100 block of Mariette Street in the City of Plainwell on Sunday, July 14.

The blaze was reported at approximately 7:40 p.m., and firefighters from Plainwell Public Safety were on the scene withing minutes, according to department officials. Heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the front of the single-story home when first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported.

“Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of firefighters, the blaze was contained,” Plainwell Public Safety director Kevin Callahan said. “We are grateful that there were no injuries, and we commend all of the firefighters for their quick and effective response which stopped the fire from spreading.”

Fire crews from the Gun Lake Fire Department and the Otsego Fire Department aided in the call.

“(Firefighters) worked diligently to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties, while Plainwell EMS stood by to supply assistance if needed,” Callahan said.

“Plainwell Public Safety wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to our neighboring agencies who assisted during this incident.”

As of Tuesday, July 16, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

“Our fire investigators continue to work toward determining the origin and cause of the blaze,” Callahan said. “We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.”