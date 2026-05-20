Recall clarity hearing scheduled for Dorr Township supervisor

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

A recall clarity hearing has been scheduled for Dorr Township Supervisor Jeff Miling, marking the latest development in the effort to begin a recall campaign against the longtime township official.

According to a notice issued by the Allegan County Clerk’s Office, the Allegan County Election Commission will meet Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. in the Probate Courtroom on the lower level of the Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St. in Allegan.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether language submitted for the proposed recall meets Michigan’s legal standards for clarity and factual accuracy before petitions can be circulated.

The notice does not specify the allegations or wording contained in the proposed recall language.

Miling has served as Dorr Township supervisor for several years and has been involved in a number of high-profile local issues during his tenure. In recent years, township leadership has dealt with controversies ranging from cemetery ordinance disputes to fallout from the former township treasurer embezzlement case.

More recently, Dorr Township officials have faced growing debate over large-scale development and land use following Microsoft’s purchase of hundreds of acres of farmland in the area for a potential data center development. The proposed project generated mixed reactions among residents, with some expressing concern about preserving the township’s rural character and agricultural land, while others viewed the investment as an economic opportunity for the growing community.

Under Michigan law, recall petition language must first be reviewed by an election commission to determine whether it is clear and factually accurate. If approved, petition organizers may begin collecting signatures in an attempt to place the recall on a future ballot.

The May 28 hearing will be conducted in compliance with Michigan’s Open Meetings Act and will be open to the public.