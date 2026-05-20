Recount scheduled for tied Hopkins Schools’ bond

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

A recount has officially been scheduled following the tied outcome of the Hopkins Public Schools bond proposal election earlier this month.

According to a notice issued by the Allegan County Clerk’s Office, the Allegan County Board of Canvassers received a recount petition on May 13 and will meet Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m. to conduct a recount of votes cast in the May 5 special election. The recount will take place in the Jury Assembly Room at the Allegan County Courthouse, 113 Chestnut St. in Allegan.

This follows an unusually close election in which the Hopkins school bond proposal ended in an exact tie vote, preventing the measure from passing under Michigan election law. The rare outcome prompted widespread discussion throughout the district as well as renewed attention on voter turnout and the importance of every ballot cast.

The proposal would fund several major district projects, including safety and security upgrades at the elementary and high schools, construction of a new middle school, and development of a new performing arts center. District officials emphasized throughout the campaign that approval of the bond would not increase the tax rate beyond the 2025 millage rate, though a defeat would allow the rate to decrease once current debt obligations are paid off.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Hopkins Public Schools launched a broad informational campaign aimed at educating voters about the proposal. The district hosted community forums, mailed informational postcards to residents, distributed information at school events, and encouraged community involvement ahead of the vote.

The May 27 recount meeting will be conducted in compliance with Michigan’s Open Meetings Act and will be open to the public.