Record number of OHS seniors graduate with distinction

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It was a record-setting year for the Otsego High School Class of 2025 when it came to academic achievement.

Each year, OHS bestows special recognition on seniors who are graduating with a grade point average of 4.0 or above. This year, 35 seniors fit that criteria and graduated with distinction, marking the most in school history.

Landon Eastman and Ryan Fielbrandt led the way for Otsego’s graduating class as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Eastman will continue his education at the University of Notre Dame, where he plans to study biomedical engineering.

While at OHS, Eastman stayed busy with athletics and other extracurricular activities. In addition to being part of the boys basketball and boys golf programs, he was also involved in National Honor Society, Student Council (president), Purple Committee and the ESS Club.

Fielbrandt is planning to attend Western Michigan University to pursue a degree in cybersecurity or software development.

During his high school days, He was involved with National Honor Society, robotics, tennis and Quizbowl.

Here is a look at the other 33 members of the OHS Class of 2025 who graduated with distinction:

Carson Arlington: Carson will attend Kalamazoo Technical Training Alliance to be an Electrician. He’s been involved with National Honor Society, Football, Track, Baseball, and Yearbook at OHS.

Andrew Ballman: Andrew will attend MIchigan State University to major in Supply Chain Management. He’s been involved in Basketball, Yearbook, ESS Club and Golf at OHS.

Olivia Breese: Olivia will attend Grand Valley State University to major in Biology. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Soccer, Volleyball, International Student Ambassadors and ESS Club at OHS.

Ryan Cockerel: Ryan will attend Michigan State University to study Finance. He was involved in National Honor Society, Football, Baseball and the school store at OHS.

Collin Crites: Collin will attend Western Michigan University to study Computer Science. He was involved with Soccer, Swimming and Yearbook at OHS.

Reagen Engbers: Reagan will attend Hope College to major in Nursing. She was involved in National Honor Society, Soccer, Volleyball, Basketball, Yearbook and the school store at OHS.

Morgan Foune: Morgan will attend Aquinas College to major in Accounting with a specialty in Forensics; she will also be on the swim team. She was involved in National Honor Society, Swimming, Track, International Student Ambassadors, LINKS and Tennis at OHS.

Willsun Fuller: Willsun will attend Western Michigan University to major in Chemical Engineering. He was part of the swim team and yearbook at OHS.

Grace Gerst: Grace will attend Michigan State University to major in Nursing. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Soccer, Basketball, International Student Ambassadors, LINKS, and the school store at OHS.

Aidan Goodwin: Aidan will attend Cornerstone University to major in Nursing; he will also run Cross Country & Track. He was involved in National Honor Society, Cross-Country, Track, LINKS, Robotics, and STEM Club at OHS.

Lexi Gross: Lexi will attend Kalamazoo College to major in Biology/ Pre-Med and also play soccer. She was involved in National Honor Society, Purple Committee, Soccer, International Student Ambassadors, LINKS, Unified Champion Schools, ESS Club, Superintendent Student Advisory Committee and STEM Club at OHS.

Hunter Hudson: Hunter will attend Alma College to major in Business. He was involved in Soccer, Golf and the school store at OHS.

Madeline Isaacs: Madeline will attend Kalamazoo College. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Volleyball, International Student Ambassadors and LINKS at OHS.

Taylor Klimp: Taylor will attend Hillsdale College to study Political Science or English as well as run Cross Country & Track. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Cross-Country, Track, International Student Ambassadors and ESS Club at OHS.

Jennier Kuehl: Jennifer will attend Central Michigan University to major in Social Work. She was involved in National Honor Society, Choir, Art club and Quiz Bowl at OHS.

Izzy Maxwell: Izzy will attend Western Michigan University to major in Dance. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Choir and LINKS at OHS.

Bella McCamman: Bella will attend St. Claire Community College to major in Sports Management. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Purple Committee, Volleyball, Track, O-Town News and the Superintendent Student Advisory Council at OHS.

Mackenzie McCaw: Mackenzie will attend the University of Michigan to major in Psychology or Kinesiology. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Purple Committee, Choir, LINKS, ESS Club and the O-Town News at OHS.

Layla Mejeur: Layla will attend the University of Michigan to major in Nursing. She was involved in National Honor Society, Soccer, LINKS, Yearbook, School Store, Golf and STEM Club at OHS.

Taylor Mitchell: Taylor will attend Hope College to major in Psychology and run Cross Country & Track. She was involved in National Honor Society, Cross-Country, Track, LINKS, ESS Club and the O-Town News at OHS.

Holten Mulherin: Holten will attend Michigan Technological University to major in Computer Engineering. He was involved in National Honor Society, Cross-Country and Track at OHS.

Caleb Payseno: Caleb will attend Loyola University Chicago to study Business/Environmental Science. He was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Purple Committee, Soccer, Swimming, Yearbook, ESS Club, School Store, O-Town News and Golf at OHS.

Tessa Prough: Tessa will attend the University of Alabama to major in Accounting. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, Purple Committee, Volleyball, Basketball, Yearbook and the school store at OHS.

Mason Sallee: Mason will attend Western Michigan University to major in Aviation Flight Science. He was involved in Robotics at OHS.

Jurian Shaffer: Jurian will attend Kalamazoo Valley Community College to major in Business/Insurance. He was involved in Basketball, school store and Golf at OHS.

Spencer Shearer: Spencer will attend the University of Detroit Mercy to study Business Administration and play golf. He’s been involved with National Honor Society, Tennis, Basketball and Golf at OHS.

Kendall Sootsman: Kendall will attend Western Michigan University to major in Occupational Therapy. She was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, International Student Ambassadors, LINKS and the school store at OHS.

Cadence Taylor: Cadence will attend Albion College to major in Biology and play soccer. He was involved in Marching band, symphonic band, jazz band and pep band and played soccer at OHS.

Jack Thrall: Jack will attend Lake Michigan College to major in Criminal Justice and play Soccer. He was involved with Soccer and Baseball at OHS.

Olivia Timmons: Olivia will attend the University of Michigan to study Biology. She was involved in National Honor Society, Cross Country, Soccer, LINKS and STEM Club at OHS.

Logan VanHouten: Logan will attend Michigan Technological University to major in Material Science and Engineering. He was involved in Cross Country and Track at OHS.

Jaydon Watson: Jaydon will attend Calvin University to major in Financial Planning. He was involved in Wrestling, Baseball and Tennis at OHS.

Caleb Wesseldyk: Caleb will attend Cornerstone University to major in Engineering and run Cross Country & Track. He was involved in National Honor Society, Cross-Country, Swimming, Track, Musical, Choir and LINKS at OHS.