PHS honors top graduating seniors for 2025

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
For each of its graduating classes, Plainwell High School honors students who compiled a grand point average of 4.0 or higher.
This year, 21 members of the PHS Class of 2025 fit that criteria and graduated with distinction.
EllaGrace Wesseldyk highlights that group of top academic achievers, as she earned valedictorian honors with the highest GPA in the class.
In the fall, Wesseldyk plans to attend Furman University in Travelers Rest, S.C. There, she plans to study business/administration and communication studies on a pre-law track.
While at Plainwell High School, Wesseldyk—the daughter of Shane and Brooke Wesseldyk—served as president of Plainwell’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She also participated in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, PALS and LINKS in addition to being part of the 2025 Committee.
Honors Wesseldyk received include Furman James B. Duke Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Rural and Small Town Recognition and Youth Rotary Leadership Award Recipient.
Right behind Wesseldyk on list of top GPAs at PHS was Owen Ferris, who secured salutatorian honors.
At PHS, Ferris was a member of the bowling team and participated in robotics. He plans to continue his education at Western Michigan University, where he will study mechanical engineering.
Ferris is the son of Jason and Gretchen Ferris.
Here is a look at the other seniors who earned a 4.0 GPA or higher:
Addison Bohne:
Parents: Sarah Nicholas and Chris Bohne
School/Major: University of Michigan/Costume Design
Activities/Extracurricular: NHS, Tri-M Honors Society, Musical, Dance, Multicultural Club (president), choir (president), fall play
Honors/Awards: National Rural and Small Town Recognition
Elizabeth Carter:
Parents: Derek and Anna Carter
School/Major: Western Michigan University/Psychology
Activities/Extracurriculars: Waitressing, weightlifting
Honors/Awards: College Board National Recognition Rural Award
Henry Cox:
Parents: Kevin and Katy Cox
School/Major: Kalamazoo College/Sports Medicine
Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross Country/Swim/Track
Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Academic All-State, 2x Regional Champion
Jadyn Erdody:
Parents: Jennifer and Jarrod Erdody
School/Major: Michigan State University/Pre-Vet, Animal Science
Activities/Extracurriculars: Track and Field, NHS and horseback riding
Hannah Erlandson:
Parents: Valerie Erlandson and Christopher Erlandson
School/Major: Michigan State University/Vet Nursing
Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross country, Track and Red Cross Club
Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar Athlete Award, AP Scholar Award, Southwest Michigan Spartans Outstanding Junior Award
Graysen Haaksma:
Parents: Katee & Neil Misner, Jeff Haaksma
School/Major: Regis University/ Pharmacy
Brooklyn Herbert:
Parents: Jason and Jessica Herbert
School/Major: University of Michigan/ Political Science and Global Environment and Health-Pre-law
Activities/Extracurriculars: Tri-M, NHS, Musical, Multicultural Club
Honors/Awards: Michigan Musicians Abroad, Honor Roll all four years
Abel Jorgensen:
Parents: Eric and Cassy Jorgensen
School/Major: Western Michigan University/undecided
Activities/Extracurriculars: Football, basketball, NHS
Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Academic All-State, All Region (football)
Mary McMath:
Parents: Rosanne and Lee McMath
School/Major: God’s Bible School & College/Bible and Theology
Activities/Extracurriculars: Student led prayer meetings and worship, NHS
Honors/Awards: NHS officer, two-year captain for volleyball
Maggie Montange:
Parents: Laura and Matthew Montange
School/Major: Central Michigan University/Special Education
Activities/Extracurriculars: Varsity volleyball four years, varsity track and field three
years, NHS, SALT, LINKS
Honors/Awards: NHS officer, two-year captain for volleyball
Blake Morehouse:
Parents: Arron Morehouse, Jamie Morehouse
School/Major: Grand Valley State University/Wildlife Biology
Activities/Extracurriculars: Track, Football
Honors/Awards: Academic All-State (Football), Student of The Month, Coaches Award (Football)
Ryan Quertermus:
Parents: Chris and Tiffany Quertermus
School/Major: University of Utah/Biology/Pre-Med
Activities/Extracurriculars: PHS soccer, Force soccer, National Honor Society, Red Cross Club
Honors/Awards: AP Scholar, Honors Diploma, two-time soccer captain, All Conference and All District soccer player, MHSSCA Individual and Team Academic Award, Eagle Scout, Student of the Month, and Honor Roll all four years
Morgan Rayman:
Parents: Jen and Tim Rayman
School/Major: Grand Valley State University/Occupational Therapy
Activities/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Student Senate, NHS and Yearbook
Honors/Awards: Basketball, Student Senate, NHS and Yearbook
Danika Sayles-Devine:
Parents: James Devine
School/Major: University of Michigan/Nursing
Activities/Extracurriculars: Cheer, Choir, NHS, Tri-M, SALT, Work
Honors/Awards: Honor Roll each year of high school, four-time Academic All State, Conference Honorable Mention, First team all Conference, First team all District, First team, First-team All Regional and First team All-State
Caiden Schoen:
Parents: Marlene Belk and Karen Schoen
School/Major: Western Michigan University/Pre-Law
Activities/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl and Marching band
Honors/Awards: Honors diploma
Trisha Shuck:
Parents: Lindsey and Jeff Shuck
School/Major: Central Michigan University/Secondary Education
Activities/Extracurriculars: NHS, Tri-M, Musical, Big Brother Big Sister
Honors/Awards: Youth Assets Builder Award, Scholar Athlete
Lucas Stevens:
Parents: Timothy and Luanne Stevens
School/Major: Davenport University/Cyber Defense
Activities/Extracurriculars: Esports
Honors/Awards: Honor Roll
Alison VanDyke:
Parents: Joanna VanDyke and Ron VanDyke
School/Major: Western Michigan University/Nursing
Activities/Extracurriculars: Red Cross Club, NHS, Tennis, Cross Country, Track
Honors/Awards: Honor roll, award for most service hours in NHS
Claire Vos:
Parents: Nathan and Stephanie Vos
School/Major: University of Michigan/Undecided
Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross country, Track, Multicultural Club, NHS and PALs
Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar Athlete, AP Scholar, All Conference Cross Country