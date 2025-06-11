PHS honors top graduating seniors for 2025

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

For each of its graduating classes, Plainwell High School honors students who compiled a grand point average of 4.0 or higher.

This year, 21 members of the PHS Class of 2025 fit that criteria and graduated with distinction.

EllaGrace Wesseldyk highlights that group of top academic achievers, as she earned valedictorian honors with the highest GPA in the class.

In the fall, Wesseldyk plans to attend Furman University in Travelers Rest, S.C. There, she plans to study business/administration and communication studies on a pre-law track.

While at Plainwell High School, Wesseldyk—the daughter of Shane and Brooke Wesseldyk—served as president of Plainwell’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She also participated in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, PALS and LINKS in addition to being part of the 2025 Committee.

Honors Wesseldyk received include Furman James B. Duke Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Rural and Small Town Recognition and Youth Rotary Leadership Award Recipient.

Right behind Wesseldyk on list of top GPAs at PHS was Owen Ferris, who secured salutatorian honors.

At PHS, Ferris was a member of the bowling team and participated in robotics. He plans to continue his education at Western Michigan University, where he will study mechanical engineering.

Ferris is the son of Jason and Gretchen Ferris.

Here is a look at the other seniors who earned a 4.0 GPA or higher:

Addison Bohne:

Parents: Sarah Nicholas and Chris Bohne

School/Major: University of Michigan/Costume Design

Activities/Extracurricular: NHS, Tri-M Honors Society, Musical, Dance, Multicultural Club (president), choir (president), fall play

Honors/Awards: National Rural and Small Town Recognition

Elizabeth Carter:

Parents: Derek and Anna Carter

School/Major: Western Michigan University/Psychology

Activities/Extracurriculars: Waitressing, weightlifting

Honors/Awards: College Board National Recognition Rural Award

Henry Cox:

Parents: Kevin and Katy Cox

School/Major: Kalamazoo College/Sports Medicine

Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross Country/Swim/Track

Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Academic All-State, 2x Regional Champion

Jadyn Erdody:

Parents: Jennifer and Jarrod Erdody

School/Major: Michigan State University/Pre-Vet, Animal Science

Activities/Extracurriculars: Track and Field, NHS and horseback riding

Hannah Erlandson:

Parents: Valerie Erlandson and Christopher Erlandson

School/Major: Michigan State University/Vet Nursing

Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross country, Track and Red Cross Club

Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar Athlete Award, AP Scholar Award, Southwest Michigan Spartans Outstanding Junior Award

Graysen Haaksma:

Parents: Katee & Neil Misner, Jeff Haaksma

School/Major: Regis University/ Pharmacy

Brooklyn Herbert:

Parents: Jason and Jessica Herbert

School/Major: University of Michigan/ Political Science and Global Environment and Health-Pre-law

Activities/Extracurriculars: Tri-M, NHS, Musical, Multicultural Club

Honors/Awards: Michigan Musicians Abroad, Honor Roll all four years

Abel Jorgensen:

Parents: Eric and Cassy Jorgensen

School/Major: Western Michigan University/undecided

Activities/Extracurriculars: Football, basketball, NHS

Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Academic All-State, All Region (football)

Mary McMath:

Parents: Rosanne and Lee McMath

School/Major: God’s Bible School & College/Bible and Theology

Activities/Extracurriculars: Student led prayer meetings and worship, NHS

Honors/Awards: NHS officer, two-year captain for volleyball

Maggie Montange:

Parents: Laura and Matthew Montange

School/Major: Central Michigan University/Special Education

Activities/Extracurriculars: Varsity volleyball four years, varsity track and field three

years, NHS, SALT, LINKS

Honors/Awards: NHS officer, two-year captain for volleyball

Blake Morehouse:

Parents: Arron Morehouse, Jamie Morehouse

School/Major: Grand Valley State University/Wildlife Biology

Activities/Extracurriculars: Track, Football

Honors/Awards: Academic All-State (Football), Student of The Month, Coaches Award (Football)

Ryan Quertermus:

Parents: Chris and Tiffany Quertermus

School/Major: University of Utah/Biology/Pre-Med

Activities/Extracurriculars: PHS soccer, Force soccer, National Honor Society, Red Cross Club

Honors/Awards: AP Scholar, Honors Diploma, two-time soccer captain, All Conference and All District soccer player, MHSSCA Individual and Team Academic Award, Eagle Scout, Student of the Month, and Honor Roll all four years

Morgan Rayman:

Parents: Jen and Tim Rayman

School/Major: Grand Valley State University/Occupational Therapy

Activities/Extracurriculars: Basketball, Student Senate, NHS and Yearbook

Honors/Awards: Basketball, Student Senate, NHS and Yearbook

Danika Sayles-Devine:

Parents: James Devine

School/Major: University of Michigan/Nursing

Activities/Extracurriculars: Cheer, Choir, NHS, Tri-M, SALT, Work

Honors/Awards: Honor Roll each year of high school, four-time Academic All State, Conference Honorable Mention, First team all Conference, First team all District, First team, First-team All Regional and First team All-State

Caiden Schoen:

Parents: Marlene Belk and Karen Schoen

School/Major: Western Michigan University/Pre-Law

Activities/Extracurriculars: Quiz Bowl and Marching band

Honors/Awards: Honors diploma

Trisha Shuck:

Parents: Lindsey and Jeff Shuck

School/Major: Central Michigan University/Secondary Education

Activities/Extracurriculars: NHS, Tri-M, Musical, Big Brother Big Sister

Honors/Awards: Youth Assets Builder Award, Scholar Athlete

Lucas Stevens:

Parents: Timothy and Luanne Stevens

School/Major: Davenport University/Cyber Defense

Activities/Extracurriculars: Esports

Honors/Awards: Honor Roll

Alison VanDyke:

Parents: Joanna VanDyke and Ron VanDyke

School/Major: Western Michigan University/Nursing

Activities/Extracurriculars: Red Cross Club, NHS, Tennis, Cross Country, Track

Honors/Awards: Honor roll, award for most service hours in NHS

Claire Vos:

Parents: Nathan and Stephanie Vos

School/Major: University of Michigan/Undecided

Activities/Extracurriculars: Cross country, Track, Multicultural Club, NHS and PALs

Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar Athlete, AP Scholar, All Conference Cross Country