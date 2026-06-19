Recreation programs expand this summer as the City of Albion revises funding strategy

Photo by AlbionMich.net

Milt Barnes of Play Right Sports Academy greets a student during the academy’s free summer sports and enrichment program at Marshall Opportunity High School.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Recreation was one of the major topics discussed during the Albion City Council study session on June 15, as council members reviewed a new approach to distributing recreation millage funds and coordinating programs throughout the community.

The discussion comes as Albion transitions away from a recreation model centered largely on a single YMCA contract and toward a network of organizations providing services for youth, adults and seniors.

According to city recreation materials, the YMCA recreation contract approved in 2024 totaled $263,000. Under the revised recreation plan, recreation millage funds are being distributed among multiple providers, including continued YMCA programming, Play Right Sports Academy, STARR, Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Forks Senior Center, mini-grants and other community recreation activities.

Council members discussed the importance of accountability and evaluating results at the end of the summer season to determine which programs are reaching Albion residents and how future recreation funding should be allocated.

A key part of the new structure is consultant Cherryl Thames, a strategic planning and nonprofit development consultant who is helping coordinate recreation providers, train program leaders and develop systems for communication and accountability.

One of the largest summer programs already underway is Play Right Sports Academy, founded by Albion native and former professional basketball coach Milt Barnes. The free program began June 15 at Marshall Opportunity High School and continues through Aug. 7.

Play Right Sports serves students in grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and grades 6-10 from 3-6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Activities include sports, enrichment programs, art, swimming, and field trips. Transportation is available.

The Difference Makers summer program is also operating at Marshall Opportunity High School. The program serves students in grades K-12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Additional youth opportunities include the Student Resilience & Empowerment Center summer program at Starr Commonwealth’s Albion campus. A recreation flyer lists the seven-week program at $750 per student, although information regarding scholarships or financial assistance was not immediately available.

Swimming opportunities continue through the Battle Creek Family YMCA at the Marshall Opportunity High School pool. Recreation materials list swim lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. Adult programs include Aqua Aerobics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15-7 p.m., Walk & Talk on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m., Silverstars on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m., and Cardio Drum on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Recreation opportunities extend beyond youth sports and fitness programs. Project Safe Neighborhoods will sponsor Music in the Park beginning July 10 at the Dr. Harry J. Bonner Sr. Pavilion in Holland Park. The free Friday evening events are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. and will feature music, games, activities, karaoke and guest DJs. There will be a Family Fun Day at the McIntosh Park Splash Pad on Aug. 1.

Free summer lunches are available through Marshall Public Schools at Opportunity High School and McIntosh Park from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at Oak Meadows from 12:15-12:45 p.m.

One challenge repeatedly identified during the Recreation Roundtable process was communication. Transportation and awareness of available programs were cited as barriers to participation. During research for this story, recreation information was found through city webpages, flyers, newsletters, social media pages, and individual provider websites.

Additional recreation information is available through the City of Albion Recreation Department webpage and participating organizations. City officials said recreation programs will be reviewed at the end of the summer as the city continues refining its approach to recreation services.