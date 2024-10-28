‘Relatively small’ sewer spill reported with force main break at King Road

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

FABIUS TWP. — A new break in the force main between Constantine and Three Rivers was reported Monday morning.

Constantine Village Manager Mark Honeysett said the break and sewage spill occurred Sunday at around 2:10 p.m. in the 65000 block of King Road in Fabius Township. It is unknown how much sewage was spilled due to the break, but Honeysett estimated the flow to be “relatively small,” and was contained to the area west of King Road and south of Gleason Road.

Morris Excavating will be repairing the break, and Taplin Group will be transporting sewer by truck to the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant during the repairs.

It is the latest in a series of breaks that have occurred in the past couple of years in the force main, and the first this year to have been reported on King Road. Breaks have mainly occurred on Gleason Road prior to a bypass being installed earlier this month.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.