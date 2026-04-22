Renovation of Casco Township Hall is complete

REP JOEY ANDREW

ALLAN OVERHISER

DIANE RIGGOZI

By James Windell

What used to be a six-bay garage for fire trucks has now been converted into a large room to be used as a community center. Located at the Casco Township Hall, the renovation includes new restrooms and entry doors – all ADA accessible.

In a program celebrating the opening of the community activities room on Monday, April 20, 2026, Casco Township Supervisor Allan W. Overhiser said that previous space the building was insufficient to handle Township business and senior activities, as well as elections. “I would like to thank Representative Andrews for his leadership in making our project a priority in the State Budget,” he said. “The improvements will provide much needed space for current senior activities and enable future opportunities.”

The project at the Casco Township Hall, 7104 107th Avenue, South Haven, was spurred by a conversation Casco Township Trustee Mary Campbell had with State Representative Joey Andrews over the prior conditions of the building. The seniors were exercising in the former garage, which was not a finished area. Speaking at the ceremonial opening of the room, Andrews said that when he first visited it, he could tell something about its history. “The prior senior center space was essentially a garage with a lingering engine oil smell, reinforcing the need for a healthier, more welcoming facility.”

Funding for the project came in part through a $200,000 Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) grant sponsored by Andrews, State Representative of the 38th District. Additional funding for the project came from the Casco Township General fund and a restricted building fund earmarked for Township capital projects. The new addition also houses storage for election equipment and offices for the Clerk and Deputy Clerk. The total project cost came in just over $500,000.

Speaking about the funding provided to Casco Township, Rep. Andrews said in his remarks that funding was pursued as part of remaining COVID-era funds and that he advocated for the project despite Casco being a small rural township.

“After the 2024 election shifted the House majority,” Andrews said the crowd gathered for the opening, “an attempted to claw back prior appropriations briefly put the project’s funding at risk. “I pushed back, noting the project was already underway and clawing back would harm the township and the contractors. The appropriation was ultimately restored and allowed to go through, enabling completion.”

Andrews said he was honored to have played a role in bringing $200,000 in state funding to make this vision a reality for Casco Township. “This beautiful new Senior Activity Center is exactly the kind of dignified, welcoming space our older residents deserve, and I look forward to seeing it serve the community for generations to come,” he added.

In her remarks Diane Rigozzi, Director of Van Buren County Senior Services, thanked the Casco Township Board and Supervisor Alan Overhiser for initiating the partnership with Senior Services. “With the new facility, activities can expand beyond what was possible in the prior cramped garage space, especially exercise programming, “Rigozzi said. She said that Casco Township residents could now participate in the new room at the township hall for various activities for seniors.

In concluding the ceremony, Overhiser pointed out the renovation was necessary because of growing senior needs and the need for larger space due to early elections. “The site is now intended as a multipurpose area,” he said, “and our planned uses include Senior Services, Casco Township board meetings, elections, improved storage for election materials and machines, and a clerk’s office.”