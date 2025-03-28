Resident taken to hospital, dog dies in house fire

The Surrey Township Fire Department was called out to Half Moon Train in Lake at 5:30 Tuesday morning for a structure fire. On arrival the structure was found to be fully involved. Fire crews made a quick and aggressive interior attack.

The occupant of the building was taken by MMR to a medical facility for treatment of burns to his hands and face. No one else was in the residence at the time, however one dog was found deceased inside the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and then stayed on scene until the scene was safe, and all hot spots had been extinguished.

Surrey Fire was assisted by Clare Fire Department, Garfield Fire Department, Clare County Sheriff’s Department, MMR and Consumers Energy.

