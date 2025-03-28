Clare athletes shine at Saginaw Valley

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Clare’s track and field team competed in the Saginaw Valley State University Division 3 and 4 Invitational on March 20 at the SVSU Fieldhouse.

For the Clare girls:

The 4×300 relay foursome of Lauren and Leah Leis Abby Boyd and Sophia Buzzelli was first (3:05;97). Lauren and Leah Leis, Allison Nobis and Buzzelli was first (7:15.93( in the 4×600 relay. Abby Boyd was second in the 60-meter dash (8.4 seconds), Hanna Goethe was fifth in the 400-meters (21:05.72). Elizabeth Letherer was sixth in the 1,600 meters (6:04.81). Emma Stotzel was fourth in the 3,200 meters (13:04.73). Taylor Seibt was 11th in the 3,200 meter run (15:48.85). Clayton Peacock was sixth in the 3,200 meters (10:57). Aleigh Finkbeiner was sixth in the shot put (30-6).

Catherine Taft was sixth in the pole vault (8-0). Skyler Kingsley was second in the long jump (15-2) and Bri Smith was sixth (14-1).

For the boys. Jacob Halicek was 11th in the 60-meter dash (7.48). Connor Schmidt was seven in the 1,600 meters (5:08.35). William Warner was 14th in the 1,600-meter run (5:23.65). Connan Weeks was second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.88). The Clare foursome of Kage Greenfield, Carter Peacock, Logan Taylor and William Tait was fourth (2:37.71). In the 4×600 relay, Brayden Schmidt, Zander Galsterer, Keiko Ketchum and Elijah Mama was third in the 4×600 relay (6:23.33).

Marek Michalski was ninth in the pole vault (10-0).