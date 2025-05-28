Residents express support for county parks in wake of Yunker’s divestment comments

Yunker: ‘I will not be discussing this topic’

Former St. Joseph County Commissioner Allen Balog addresses county commissioners about the county’s parks and its importance to the community during public comment at the May 20 St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting. He was one of more than 20 local residents who spoke on county parks following controversial comments made by Fifth District Commissioner Christina Yunker about her proposal to divest from Covered Bridge Farm County Park and Cade Lake Campground. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — Controversial comments made by a St. Joseph County commissioner in April prompted a full house – and even standing room – at last week’s St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting to express support for the county’s parks, including two that were under fire from said comments.

More than 20 people spoke during public comment at the Tuesday, May 20 regular meeting of the commissioners, mainly addressing comments made by Fifth District Commissioner Christina Yunker in the board’s last meeting about two county parks.

During commissioner comments at the April 15 meeting, while mentioning the vote taken that night on the new budget for the county courts building renovation and railing on spending for parks and sports complexes since 2014, Yunker said she would be proposing an effort to have the county divest from Covered Bridge Farm County Park and Cade Lake Campground. Her reasoning was because of those parks having rentable venues on the grounds that she claimed are directly competing with tax-paying businesses.

“While these [rental venues] were established with good intentions, they’ve evolved into operations that directly compete with tax-paying businesses in our community. Private wedding venues and campground operators invest their own capital, pay taxes and create jobs without public subsidy, yet they face competition from county-owned facilities that operate with taxpayer support. This is neither fair market competition or sound fiscal policy,” Yunker said during the April meeting.

“Therefore, I am initiating a process to divest of these specific properties. The proceeds from those sales will reduce our debt burden, return these properties to the tax rolls, and allow us to refocus our parks development on its core mission: providing recreational greenspaces that serve all citizens rather than specialized commercial services.”

Those comments did not sit well with some residents, where the majority of those that commented spoke on the value of the parks and what they bring to St. Joseph County, urging commissioners not to sell any of them, even though such a proposal made by Yunker was not on the agenda for that evening’s meeting and was not taken up for a vote.

A packed house, which included standing-room attendance, filled the commissioners’ room at the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners meeting May 20. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Resident Brandon Kinsey said while he agreed with Yunker’s “valid concerns” on fiscal responsibility, getting rid of those parks would get rid of value for the county as a whole.

“These comments bring concern for many of us, specifically Cade Lake. As a disc golfer and community member, I urge you to preserve these parks due to their significant community and economic impact,” Kinsey said. “Divesting parks like Cade Lake and Plumb Lake [County Park] would undermine their proven value to our county and beyond.”

Steven Miller said the proposal by Yunker seemed “eerily familiar” to discussions happening in Washington, D.C., with a proposal to sell off public land in Nevada and Utah. He added that the county should not get rid of the parks and should be proud of them.

“These parks didn’t happen overnight. A lot of thought and planning went into them, and they can be compared to the best parks in any of the surrounding counties,” Miller said. “St. Joseph County can be very proud of them, and selling them off for a quick cash grab is a ridiculous idea.”

Former St. Joseph County Commissioner Allen Balog said while he was on the county commission, decisions were based on “retention and attraction” of residents, and questioned why the county would sell parks that bring in money to the county.

“Why would you sell something that generates revenue and is self-sustaining? It makes absolutely no sense,” Balog said. “When I was chairman, we hosted a meeting with seven counties, we held it at Covered Bridge Farm, and they were envious, jealous, asked a ton of questions, ‘How did you do it, we’d love to have something like this.’ … I urge you to not even contemplate selling any of our pieces of property that thousands of people use.”

Jonathan Rice said the county needs to think of parks, including Covered Bridge Farm and Cade Lake Campground, as things to pass down to future generations.

“We should be investing, not divesting,” Rice said.

On the other side, there were some residents that sided with Yunker’s stance, questioning the need for rentable facilities at those parks.

“Instead of listing things you cannot do, [the Michigan Constitution] lists what you can do. If something is not listed, it’s not permitted. While the Michigan Constitution mentions parks, it does not mention campgrounds and wedding venues. There’s a reason for this. At what point in offering goods and services does the government go too far?” Kelly Weaver said. “How does the county justify owning and operating a campground and wedding venue?”

“We need to go back to just parks for the community, not the government running and being paid for these venues that are taking away from local businesses,” Sheila Kroupa said. “Commissioner Yunker is not advocating to do away with parks, folks. So, why is there a petition circulating in our community to protect and preserve St. Joseph County’s parks? This is what Commissioner Yunker is looking to do.”

Rodney Chupp, a resident who is also a member of the county’s Parks and Recreation Board, addressed the situation, saying that the board has discussed the impact of the parks’ facilities on private business.

“I know there is some concern that the parks are in competition with private business. I’ve shared that concern, and in the case of the Farm park, I’ve actually voiced that concern, and I feel like my voice has been heard. The Parks board has been actually very considerate of the park’s effects on commercial businesses,” Chupp said. “I believe we’ve tried to keep the rates in check, and we’ve tried to not undercut for-profit businesses, and we’ve tried to stay competitive with venues.”

Chupp also stated that in Ludington, Mich., in a 5-mile radius, there are private, state, county and township-owned campgrounds that “coexist” with each other, and “works really well.”

Fifth District St. Joseph County Commissioner Christina Yunker responds to residents about their concerns about her comments on divesting from two county parks in the commissioner’s comments period of the May 20 county commission meeting, saying that, “I will not be discussing this topic.” (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

During commissioner comments near the end of the meeting, Yunker briefly commented on the public’s support for parks, saying that when she talked about divesting, she was indeed talking about just selling Covered Bridge Farm and Cade Lake Campground, and not any other parks.

“These aren’t free parks, you have to pay to use them,” Yunker said, when in actuality, general admission to county parks – including Covered Bridge Farm and Cade Lake Campground – is free to all county residents. “A true park is where it’s open for everyone to use. I’m sorry if I wasn’t clear.”

Yunker then said she has “heard” the residents who spoke at the meeting, and stated that, at this time, “I will not be discussing this topic.”

Fourth District Commissioner Luis Rosado added during commissioner’s comments that, in his reading of both the Michigan and United States constitutions, there isn’t anything in them that disallows governments from owning campgrounds. He added that while he respects Yunker’s position, he would not support selling parks.

“Federal land policy, like the Federal Land Policy Management Act, actually encourages states and local governments to manage public recreational land. The Covered Bridge Farm and the campground isn’t harming private business, they’re just another example of local government offering something of value to the community,” Rosado said. “I support the parks, and I will not support the selling of any St. Joseph County parks. I respect Commissioner Yunker’s position, and as a commissioner, I respect her for standing up and putting herself in target of all the citizens here tonight.”

Seventh District Commissioner Terry Conklin said prior to Yunker’s comments the county commission is there to “ask tough questions,” including questions regarding the parks, and defended Yunker’s position, claiming she did not say what she said in the April meeting about wanting to sell the parks.

“We have to be willing to say, what are we doing with this, why are we doing this with the parks,” Conklin said. “Did [Yunker] say she wanted to sell the parks? When I had that discussion with her, no. That wasn’t the comment at all. She just said we have to ask the tough questions.”

Board Chair Jared Hoffmaster thanked those who spoke on the parks, while adding that the county will protect and invest in parks.

“When we speak from these podiums or on social media and you talk about selling those assets, it matters to the people who had blood, sweat and tears and treasured investing in those parks,” Hoffmaster said. “We agree we’re going to protect the parks, we’re going to invest in our parks, and we’re going to make sure they continue to be treasured in this county.”

