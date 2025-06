Photo by albionmich.net

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at 312 Fitch Street in Albion to celebrate the completion of a new modular home built through a partnership between the City of Albion, MSHDA, and Norfolk Homes. About 20 community members and leaders — including guests from Albion, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Lansing — gathered despite the misty weather to mark the progress and hear plans for future housing development