Teenager in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head

A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after a gunshot wound to the head early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:28 a.m. June 4 to the 100 block of Peacock Walk in Blackman Township in response to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was unresponsive but still breathing. Officers rendered immediate aid on scene before he was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety are actively investigating the incident, which is currently being treated as suspicious. While the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, multiple individuals were present at the residence during the incident. It will take time to thoroughly review the evidence and statements to determine what occurred.

Due to the age of the victim and to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.