Roe Dedeaux back in court for Bond Modification 9/26

By Elizabeth Ferszt

Contributing Writer

Defendant Roe Dedeaux was in 12th District Court Sept. 26 via video link in front of Hon. Robert Gaecke to discuss bond modification. At his previous hearing, his attorney George Lyons motioned the court to modify Dedeaux’s current bond which is basically house arrest with a tether.

Lyons asked the court to allow his client to work the third shift at Eaton Aerospace (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and to attend Sunday services at Church of God, a Christian denomination in the Southside Jackson area.

Judge Gaecke allowed for the bond modification, while Dedeaux awaits his trial on several CSC charges.

In July of this year, Dedeaux, age 33, was charged in two separate cases with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, including: Two counts of 1st degree CSC; three counts of CSC 3rd Degree (force or coercion); and two counts of CSC 3rd (victim age 13-15).

Dedeaux is also charged with one count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and/or strangulation; and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Attorney Jennifer Lawton from the Ingham Co. Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case based on a perceived or potential conflict of interest in the Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s Office.

Dedeaux is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.