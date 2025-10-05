Three Rivers man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131

CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 34-year-old Three Rivers man was killed in a crash that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday on U.S. 131 in Constantine Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. 131 and Riverside Drive. Police claim that a Yamaha motorcycle operated by the 34-year-old was northbound on U.S. 131 when a Ford F-250 driven by a 40-year-old Mattawan man entered the intersection westbound on Riverside Drive. The Ford reportedly entered the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a crash.

The motorcycle operator was ejected as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was not injured. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time, and the Ford driver was wearing a seatbelt. Police also claim speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and noted that alcohol and drug tests are pending at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting deputies at the scene were Michigan State Police, Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, MDOT, WMU Medical Examiner’s Office, Brokers Towing, and Eley Funeral Home.