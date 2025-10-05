CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 34-year-old Three Rivers man was killed in a crash that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday on U.S. 131 in Constantine Township.
According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. 131 and Riverside Drive. Police claim that a Yamaha motorcycle operated by the 34-year-old was northbound on U.S. 131 when a Ford F-250 driven by a 40-year-old Mattawan man entered the intersection westbound on Riverside Drive. The Ford reportedly entered the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a crash.
The motorcycle operator was ejected as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver was not injured. Police say the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time, and the Ford driver was wearing a seatbelt. Police also claim speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and noted that alcohol and drug tests are pending at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
Assisting deputies at the scene were Michigan State Police, Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, MDOT, WMU Medical Examiner’s Office, Brokers Towing, and Eley Funeral Home.
3 Replies to “Three Rivers man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131”
This is so unfortunate people need to double or even triple check both ways before pulling out so sad my nephew lost his life at such a young age and his daughter lost her father rest in peace kenny Ray gone to soon but never to be forgotten
I just meet Kenny at the fair he was there with his daughter he was so happy to be there with her she is friends with my twins he the short few hours I spent with him at the fair he was such a beautiful so and so sweet. He thought his daughter told him to get 3 slushy but she really told him to get 3 spoons lol he came back with 3 slushy. This really breaks my heart ❤️ rest easy Kenny.. I really enjoyed your time at the fair you made me smile Thank you
Some of my words are messed up but he knows what I was saying