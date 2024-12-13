Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING
Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library.
Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Dec. 13
“Santa’s Workshop,” 5-8 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Cookie-decorating, games, crafts, photos with Santa Claus; $5 per child, max of $15 per family; free admission for ages 1 and under. Registration deadline Dec. 8.
“Wacky Trivia” with Craig Tornquist, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 14
Book signing for Dr. Jay B. Newman’s “Culture of Choice,” 9-11 a.m., Five Lakes Coffee.
Dec. 17
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 18
Blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sturgis Hospital, register at www.GiveBloodNow.com.
HOPE Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. Use the south entrance.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 19
“Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.
Dec. 20
Half-day at Sturgis Public Schools.
Dec. 23-31
Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.
JANUARY
Jan. 1-3
Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.
Jan. 10
Jon Reep, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.
Jan. 11
“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.; for elementary school students, registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.
Jan. 12
“Gone with the Wind,” 2:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.
Jan. 13
“Lethal Lunches” book club, noon-1 p.m., Sturgis District Library.
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Jan. 16
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Jan. 19
“Dog Town,” 3 p.m., Sturgis Historical Museum at the Depot; $10.
Jan. 20
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Jan. 23
“Big Trouble in Little China,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.
Jan. 31
Sturgis High School musical, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.