Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library.

Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Dec. 13

“Santa’s Workshop,” 5-8 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Cookie-decorating, games, crafts, photos with Santa Claus; $5 per child, max of $15 per family; free admission for ages 1 and under. Registration deadline Dec. 8.

“Wacky Trivia” with Craig Tornquist, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 14

Book signing for Dr. Jay B. Newman’s “Culture of Choice,” 9-11 a.m., Five Lakes Coffee.

Dec. 17

Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 18

Blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sturgis Hospital, register at www.GiveBloodNow.com.

HOPE Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. Use the south entrance.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 19

“Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.

Dec. 20

Half-day at Sturgis Public Schools.

Dec. 23-31

Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.

JANUARY

Jan. 1-3

Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.

Jan. 10

Jon Reep, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.

Jan. 11

“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.; for elementary school students, registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.

Jan. 12

“Gone with the Wind,” 2:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.

Jan. 13

“Lethal Lunches” book club, noon-1 p.m., Sturgis District Library.

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education study session, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Jan. 16

Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Jan. 19

“Dog Town,” 3 p.m., Sturgis Historical Museum at the Depot; $10.

Jan. 20

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Jan. 23

“Big Trouble in Little China,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.

Jan. 31

Sturgis High School musical, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.