Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

OCTOBER
Throughout October
Sturgis Historical Museum hours: 10 am..-2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment, sturgismueseum@gmail.com, 269-503-7440.
Oct. 18
“Boo Bash 5K,” 9 a.m., fundraiser for Thurston Woods Village benevolent fund; registration fee $25.
Oct. 20
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Oct. 21
St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.
Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Oct. 22
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Oct. 24
“Sturgis Spooktacular Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis, includes “Trunk or Treat” (6-8 p.m.).
Oct. 25
Deep Blue Something, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.
Oct. 31
Halloween beginner pickleball party tournament, Doyle Community Center, 5-7 p.m., with check-in and warm-up at 4:30 p.m., costumes encouraged; $10. Optional: Take light snack, dish or beverage to share.
NOVEMBER
Throughout November
“Remembering Edmund Fitzgerald,” with June Quirin, Sturgis native and photographer.
Nov. 3
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
Nov. 7-8
“Holiday Kaleidoscope” 5:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Sturgis High School fall play, 7:30 p.m., SHS LGI room.
Nov. 9
Sturgis High School fall play, 2 p.m., SHS LGI room.
Nov. 10
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Sturgis City Commission annual organizational meeting, 8 p.m., city hall.
Nov. 12
“Kid Connection,” 3:45-5 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St., Sturgis. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Nov. 13
Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; cocktails 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., awards presentation 7:25 p.m.
Nov. 14
“Chocolate in the City,” 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Sturgis.
Nov. 14-16
“Shrek The Musical,” Sturgis Civic Players.
Nov. 17
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Nov. 18
St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.
Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
“Bugs,” instrumental guitar for young audiences, 6:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Nov. 23
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 2:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.
Nov. 24 Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Nov. 26-28 No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (Thanksgiving break).
DECEMBER
Dec. 1 Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
Dec. 3 Dance Alive National Ballet. “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.
Dec. 4 SMS/SHS orchestra winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 4-6 “Kristinklmarkt,” downtown Sturgis.
Dec. 5-6 “Dashing Through Downtown,” downtown Sturgis.
Dec. 7 Sturgis Wind Symphony, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 8 Congress School winter concert, 5 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Wenzel School winter concert, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 9 Wall School winter concert, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 10 “Kid Connection,” 3:45-5 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St., Sturgis. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
SMS/SHS choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 11 SMS/SHS band winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 16 St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.
Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 17 Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 18 “White Christmas,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.
Dec. 23-31 No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (winter recess)