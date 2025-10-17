Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

OCTOBER

Throughout October

Sturgis Historical Museum hours: 10 am..-2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment, sturgismueseum@gmail.com, 269-503-7440.

Oct. 18

“Boo Bash 5K,” 9 a.m., fundraiser for Thurston Woods Village benevolent fund; registration fee $25.

Oct. 20

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Oct. 21

St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.

Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Oct. 22

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Oct. 24

“Sturgis Spooktacular Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis, includes “Trunk or Treat” (6-8 p.m.).

Oct. 25

Deep Blue Something, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.

Oct. 31

Halloween beginner pickleball party tournament, Doyle Community Center, 5-7 p.m., with check-in and warm-up at 4:30 p.m., costumes encouraged; $10. Optional: Take light snack, dish or beverage to share.

NOVEMBER

Throughout November

“Remembering Edmund Fitzgerald,” with June Quirin, Sturgis native and photographer.

Nov. 3

Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

Nov. 7-8

“Holiday Kaleidoscope” 5:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Sturgis High School fall play, 7:30 p.m., SHS LGI room.

Nov. 9

Sturgis High School fall play, 2 p.m., SHS LGI room.

Nov. 10

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Sturgis City Commission annual organizational meeting, 8 p.m., city hall.

Nov. 12

“Kid Connection,” 3:45-5 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St., Sturgis. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Nov. 13

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; cocktails 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., awards presentation 7:25 p.m.

Nov. 14

“Chocolate in the City,” 5:30-8 p.m., downtown Sturgis.

Nov. 14-16

“Shrek The Musical,” Sturgis Civic Players.

Nov. 17

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Nov. 18

St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.

Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

“Bugs,” instrumental guitar for young audiences, 6:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Nov. 23

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 2:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.

Nov. 24 Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Nov. 26-28 No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (Thanksgiving break).

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

Dec. 3 Dance Alive National Ballet. “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.

Dec. 4 SMS/SHS orchestra winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 4-6 “Kristinklmarkt,” downtown Sturgis.

Dec. 5-6 “Dashing Through Downtown,” downtown Sturgis.

Dec. 7 Sturgis Wind Symphony, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 8 Congress School winter concert, 5 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Wenzel School winter concert, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 9 Wall School winter concert, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 10 “Kid Connection,” 3:45-5 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St., Sturgis. Registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

SMS/SHS choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 11 SMS/SHS band winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 16 St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.

Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 17 Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 18 “White Christmas,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.

Dec. 23-31 No classes at Sturgis Public Schools (winter recess)