Sturgis commissioners OK property transfer, facility upgrades

Sturgis City Commission approved several measures or requests at its Oct. 8 meeting.

Commissioners adopted a resolution of property transfer from Sturgis Township into the city, at the request of Metalloid Corporation.

According to city engineer Barry Cox, on Aug. 4, 2000, the city of Sturgis entered into an Act 425 agreement for the “conditional transfer of property” from Sturgis Township to the city. Act 425 allows a parcel to be transferred if the property owner requests the transfer.

Metalloid recently purchased the former Clayton Auto Body property, at 69669 White St. The company submitted a petition requesting the property within Sturgis Township to be transferred into the city.

Sturgis Township planned to consider a similar resolution at its Oct. 6 board meeting.

In a separate matter, commissioners OK’d a bid waiver for the purchase of an orchestra pit cover at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, from Stage Lighting and Sound, at a cost not to exceed 55,000.

The removable cover and stage extension is part of the current fiscal year’s capital improvement plan.

The orchestra pit cover will act as a fully functional stage when installed and allow acts and presenters to be closer to the audience, said facilities manager Daniel Root.

When the orchestra pit is needed for acts, such as the high school musicals, the covering can be removed and stored. The plan is to leave the pit cover in place the majority of the time, Root told the commission.

City staff contacted Stage Lighting and Sound of Kalamazoo for assistance in locating a vendor that could supply an appropriate pit cover. SLS suggested StageRight of Clare.

SLS is the local dealer for StageRight and will act as intermediary for the project.

The commission approved another capital improvement request, to replace the apparatus bay flooring at Sturgis Department of Public Safety.

The current floor-coating was installed in 2010 and, prior to that, 1996, Root said.

A small section of the floor was repaired in 2025 due to cracks in the concrete leading to leaking into areas of the basement used for training. Constantine Flooring Center completed that repair.

Staff requested assistance from floor coating specialists at Sherwin Williams to develop a detailed scope of work for removal of the coatings, floor prep and installation of new material. It was determined a five-step coating process for the replacement would best suit the needs and use of the facility, Root said.

Officials solicited bids on Bidnet Direct for the project. One bid was received from Constantine Flooring Center, at just under $54,000, about $16,000 below the projected capital year improvement. Staff requested an additional $5,000 contingency for unforeseen circumstances.

The board also appointed Nicole Stewart to Sturgis Housing Commission. Two applications had been received, but one was withdrawn.

