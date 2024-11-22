Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 329 Views

RECURRING
Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library.
Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, . 

NOVEMBER
Nov. 24
Six Appeal, 3:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of the 2024-25 Performance Series. 
Nov. 25
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
Nov. 27-29
No classes at Sturgis Public Schools, Thanksgiving break.
DECEMBER
Dec. 2
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
Wenzel School winter concert, 5 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Congress School winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 3
Wall School winter concerts, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 5
“Kristkindlmarkt 4-8 p.m. on Pleasant Avenue, part of “Dashing Through Downtown.”
Dec. 6
“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring “Kristkindlmarkt (4-9 p.m., Pleasant Avenue), Santa’s appearance (4-7 p.m., Free Church Park) and “Sip & Stroll” (5”30-9 p.m. at participating businesses). 
Dec. 7
Sturgis Historical Museum open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Scheduled visits available, call 269-503-7440 or email sturgismuseum@gmail.com.
“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring Santa at Depot Museum (11-1 p.m.), “Kristkindlmarkt (noon-4 p.m., Pleasant Avenue) and “The Polar Express” (1 p.m., Strand Theater). 
Cyrus Chestnut and Friends, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of part of the 2024-25 Performance Series. 
Dec. 8
Sturgis Wind Symphony holiday celebration and tribute to Scott Davidson, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; free admission.
Dec. 9
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
SMS and SHS orchestra winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 11
“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.; for elementary school students, registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
SMS and SHS choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 12
SMS and SHS band winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 13
“Santa’s Workshop,” 5-8 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Cookie-decorating, games, crafts, photos with Santa Claus; $5 per child, max of $15 per family; free admission for ages 1 and under. Registration deadline Dec. 8.
Dec. 17
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 
Dec. 18
HOPE Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. Use the south entrance. 
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall. 
Dec. 19
“Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series. 
Dec. 20
Half-day at Sturgis Public Schools. 
Dec. 23-31
Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.

Leave a Reply