Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING
Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library.
Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, .
NOVEMBER
Nov. 24
Six Appeal, 3:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.
Nov. 25
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Nov. 27-29
No classes at Sturgis Public Schools, Thanksgiving break.
DECEMBER
Dec. 2
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
Wenzel School winter concert, 5 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Congress School winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 3
Wall School winter concerts, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 5
“Kristkindlmarkt 4-8 p.m. on Pleasant Avenue, part of “Dashing Through Downtown.”
Dec. 6
“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring “Kristkindlmarkt (4-9 p.m., Pleasant Avenue), Santa’s appearance (4-7 p.m., Free Church Park) and “Sip & Stroll” (5”30-9 p.m. at participating businesses).
Dec. 7
Sturgis Historical Museum open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Scheduled visits available, call 269-503-7440 or email sturgismuseum@gmail.com.
“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring Santa at Depot Museum (11-1 p.m.), “Kristkindlmarkt (noon-4 p.m., Pleasant Avenue) and “The Polar Express” (1 p.m., Strand Theater).
Cyrus Chestnut and Friends, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.
Dec. 8
Sturgis Wind Symphony holiday celebration and tribute to Scott Davidson, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; free admission.
Dec. 9
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
SMS and SHS orchestra winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 11
“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.; for elementary school students, registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
SMS and SHS choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 12
SMS and SHS band winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Dec. 13
“Santa’s Workshop,” 5-8 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Cookie-decorating, games, crafts, photos with Santa Claus; $5 per child, max of $15 per family; free admission for ages 1 and under. Registration deadline Dec. 8.
Dec. 17
Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 18
HOPE Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. Use the south entrance.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Dec. 19
“Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.
Dec. 20
Half-day at Sturgis Public Schools.
Dec. 23-31
Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.