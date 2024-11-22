Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Children’s story time, 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Friday, Sturgis District Library.

Sturgis Area Model Railroaders winter hours at Sturgis Historical Museum, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, .

NOVEMBER

Nov. 24

Six Appeal, 3:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.

Nov. 25

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Nov. 27-29

No classes at Sturgis Public Schools, Thanksgiving break.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2

Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

Wenzel School winter concert, 5 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Congress School winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 3

Wall School winter concerts, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 5

“Kristkindlmarkt 4-8 p.m. on Pleasant Avenue, part of “Dashing Through Downtown.”

Dec. 6

“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring “Kristkindlmarkt (4-9 p.m., Pleasant Avenue), Santa’s appearance (4-7 p.m., Free Church Park) and “Sip & Stroll” (5”30-9 p.m. at participating businesses).

Dec. 7

Sturgis Historical Museum open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Scheduled visits available, call 269-503-7440 or email sturgismuseum@gmail.com.

“Dashing Through Downtown,” featuring Santa at Depot Museum (11-1 p.m.), “Kristkindlmarkt (noon-4 p.m., Pleasant Avenue) and “The Polar Express” (1 p.m., Strand Theater).

Cyrus Chestnut and Friends, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of part of the 2024-25 Performance Series.

Dec. 8

Sturgis Wind Symphony holiday celebration and tribute to Scott Davidson, 3 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; free admission.

Dec. 9

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

SMS and SHS orchestra winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 11

“Kid Connection,” 4-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St.; for elementary school students, registration encouraged, but not required, www.vbsrpo.events/p/kidconnection.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

SMS and SHS choir winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 12

SMS and SHS band winter concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Dec. 13

“Santa’s Workshop,” 5-8 p.m., Doyle Community Center. Cookie-decorating, games, crafts, photos with Santa Claus; $5 per child, max of $15 per family; free admission for ages 1 and under. Registration deadline Dec. 8.

Dec. 17

Sturgis Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 18

HOPE Grief Support Group, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. Use the south entrance.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Dec. 19

“Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts; part of “Cinema Circle” series.

Dec. 20

Half-day at Sturgis Public Schools.

Dec. 23-31

Winter recess for Sturgis Public Schools.