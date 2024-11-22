Harrison back reflects on memorable season

By John Raffel

Correpondent

HARRISON — A major factor behind Harrison’s 7-3 playoff season was the two-way performance of Logan Williams. His yardage per game as a running back usually was well over 100 yards. In the playoff loss to McBain he had 13 tackles on defense and rushed for 21 carries for 83 yards.

“I think he’s good at both positions,” Harrison coach Jamie Lipovsky said. “He’s got a chance to go to college and maybe play linebacker.”

Williams had many memorable plays during the season. “Against Evart, he had some big runs including one, as a big kid, he put some moves on people which surprised everyone in the stadium and on our staff,” Lipovsky said. “We thought he was more of a straight ahead guy. He’s good about doing his job.”

Williams also plays basketball and baseball.

He had been a tight end and was moved to running back for the 2023 season “I went pretty good,” Williams recalled. “I was able to get the same amount of carries as I did this year. I rushed for over a thousand yards so it was good.”

In a season ending two-point loss to Evart, Williams rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns.

“The offensive line was blocking and getting to the second level and leaving me with only a couple of guys to beat,” he said.

As a fullback, Williams was an effective blocker.

On being an effective linebacker, “the key is make sure you make your reads so you know you’re getting to the right spot and take on the blockers and wrap up when you make the tackle.”

A close win over Pinconning to help the team win its division was a sweet moment, Williams said.

“We had the talent and this year we had the work ethic and was able to put it all together,” Williams said.