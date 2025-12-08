Sand pleads no contest to third-degree CSC charges; other charges dropped

Kaitlyn Sand of Three Rivers pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct Monday in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court. (Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office)

Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 23

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

This article has been updated to reflect the actual age of Sand as 34. The Commercial-News apologizes for the error.

CENTREVILLE — A former contracted food service employee at Mendon Junior/Senior High School pleaded no contest Monday to two criminal sexual conduct charges in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court.

Under a plea agreement, 34-year-old Kaitlyn Sand of Three Rivers pleaded no contest to both third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges against her. The other five charges, including first-degree, second-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as a count of tampering with evidence in a criminal case, will be dismissed.

Following the plea, which was accepted after a review of the Mendon Police Department report and affidavits, Sand’s bond was cancelled, her ankle monitor removed, and she was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Sand is accused of sexually assaulting two minor victims between February and April 2023. Investigators allege Sand met the victims through her work as a contract employee in food services at Mendon Junior/Senior High School, and used various social media platforms to “repeatedly” contact the victims.

The original charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in both Mendon and Three Rivers, however Assistant Prosecutor Angelique Camfield said during Monday’s hearing the third-degree counts Sand pleaded no contest to stem from alleged incidents that occurred in the parking lot at either Meijer or Walmart in Three Rivers, where she is alleged to have performed oral sex on one of the victims, who was 15 at the time, in the backseat of Sand’s vehicle.

Sand had worked for Mendon Community Schools as a contractor from August 2021 until March 2023, according to the school district. She was arraigned on the charges in late September, and posted bond soon after. She waived a preliminary hearing in October.

Sand is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2026 at 2 p.m. She could face up to 15 years in jail on the third-degree CSC charges.

