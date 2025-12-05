Santa’s arrival marks midway highlight of ‘Dashing Through Downtown’

Santa Claus arrived Friday for “Dashing Through Downtown” in Sturgis.

He arrived with escort from city of Sturgis fire engine, preceded by Sturgis High School’s marching band, proceeding from the depot to Free Church Park, where revelers could meet him and take part in additional holiday activities.

It was part of a 3-day festival that also features “Kristkindlmarkt,” “Sip & Stroll,” and carriage rides.

The event concludes Saturday, Dec. 6. Santa will make an additional appearance at the depot, and a special showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes place at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

“Dashing Through Downtown” is the final segment of Sturgis DDA’s 2025 season.