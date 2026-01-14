Saugatuck boys come up short against Black River

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

As far as second-year Saugatuck boys basketball coach Ty Rock was concerned, effort was not an issue in his team’s SAC Central contest with host Holland Black River on Friday, Jan. 9.

“The guys played hard,” Rock said.

Rather, Rock believes the outcome of the game—a 64-38 loss by the Trailblazers—came down to two factors: on-ball defense and turnovers.

“Those are the two biggest components in the game of basketball,” Rock said. “And the truth is we struggled with both.”

The loss dropped Saugatuck to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in divisional play.

Carlos Perez scored a team-best 12 points for the Trailblazers. Sammy Gamboa joined him in double figures with 10 points.

“We played a lot better in the second half,” Rock said. “We’re hoping to build off of that and carry that into our upcoming games.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, Saugatuck traveled to Calhoun Christian and fell by a score of 42-34.

