British TikTok duo visit South Haven, Saugatuck

Josh and Jase pose in front of the South Haven water tower. Photo from the Josh & Jase Facebook page. Jase, local celebrity Gregory Muncie, and Josh in downtown Saugatuck. Photo from Gregory Muncie on Facebook. Jase, local art coast realtor, Rick Vorel, and Josh standing in front of Saugatuck City Hall. Photo from Rick Vorel on Facebook. Josh and Jase pose with South Haven’s Historic Lighthouse. Photo from the Josh & Jase Facebook page. Josh and Jase on top of Saugatuck’s Mount Baldhead. Photo from the Josh & Jase Facebook page.

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

The United States often fascinates those from other countries. From food, sports, and politics to nearly everything in between, American life can feel markedly different from the typical European experience.

One of its greatest marvels is the Great Lakes. Their sheer size, with waves that rival the ocean, shipwrecks hidden beneath the surface, and weather patterns they help create, leaves many visitors stunned. Ever since a viewer first mentioned the lakes, that exact question has puzzled Josh Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason Riley, a popular British TikTok and social media duo.

Better known by their online monikers — Josh from England, The Accent Guy, or simply Josh & Jase — the pair have amassed a combined following of nearly 10 million by sharing their reactions to American culture, food, and destinations. Both live in Nottingham, England, but in recent years have been traveling throughout the United States to experience the country firsthand.

In 2025, the duo was named official “Louisiana Ambassadors” by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. While searching for the best Texas barbecue, they also sat down with the Texas Standard to explain how their fascination with America began in 2021.

“It all started from trying one Twinkie in my bedroom. That’s how it started. I tried a Twinkie, and I went, ‘This is incredible! What else is there to discover?’ And then I said, ‘Hello, America.’ Then here we are,” recounted Cauldwell-Clarke. “Then we came to America and discovered that America is this enigma … like this place I’ve never even … thought like this crazy, this big … America is insane. I love it.”

Riley said most of their activities are fan suggestions. “We like people reaching out to us with recommendations rather than us Googling what the most popular things to do is because sometimes you find a hidden gem that the Internet doesn’t tell you about,” he said.

On Saturday, January 10th, a post on the Josh & Jase account announced they had once again landed in the United States. Later that day, the duo revealed they were in Michigan, joking about the weather and announcing South Haven as their first stop while asking followers for suggestions.

On January 11th, they shared content from Six Chicks Scratch Kitchen, Clementines, Lake Michigan, and the lighthouse. Local social media groups quickly filled with photos of and questions about the British visitors, a surge of interest that, at the time of writing, has yet to subside.

On January 12th, Josh & Jase posted a video announcing their next Michigan stop, panning to the sign at Lake Street and Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck. Afterwards, Cauldwell-Clarke said they’re in “Saow-gay-tuck.” Riley corrected him, and the video ended with a request for pronunciation help.

Later that day, the duo shared videos of visits to the Saugatuck Yacht Club and downtown Saugatuck, shopping at the Brass Anchor, climbing Mount Baldhead, and dining at Wally’s.

Josh & Jase are now continuing on to additional Michigan destinations that have not yet been revealed. They can be found across social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.