Saugatuck boys fall at Galesburg

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GALESBURG—The results might not have been there, but the effort was.

That was Saugatuck boys basketball coach Ty Rock’s takeaway from his team’s SAC showdown with Galesburg-Augusta on Friday, Jan. 24.

The Trailblazers fell behind 13-7 in the opening quarter and were never able to dig out of that early deficit in suffering the 51-29 loss.

The defeat dropped Saugatuck to 3-10 for the season, while Galesburg-Augusta improved to 7-4.

As has been the case in several games this season, the Trailblazers were getting some good looks at the basket but simply couldn’t get enough of those shots to fall.

“It was a tough night shooting the ball for us,” said Rock, whose in his first season at the helm in Saugatuck. “Still, I thought the guys played hard and played for four quarters.”

Galesburg-Augusta extended its lead to 30-17 at halftime and 43-23 at the end of the third stanza.

Cass Stanberry scored a team-best six points in the loss. That point total in included one of three 3-pointers hit by Saugatuck in the game.

Jordan Hoshor and Carter Miller also hit one triple each.

Hoshor, Miller and Sam Bos each added five points, while Misael Gamboa and Sammy Gamboa rounded out the Trailblazers’ scoring with four points each.

“Our guys did not quit, even when we got down,” Rock said. “And I’m proud of them for that.”

Like this: Like Loading...