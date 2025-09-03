News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

Saugatuck council forum set Sept. 25

The Holland League of Women Voters will host a forum for Saugatuck City Council candidates Thursday, Sept. 25 in the Saugatuck High School media center.

The session will start at 6:30 p.m. but doors will open at 6 and guests provided with cards to write questions for the candidates.

Declared candidates Holly Anderson, Joseph Clark, Russ Gardner, John Mayer and Sherry Tedaldi, all seeking three two-year seats available in the Nov. 4 election, have been invited to attend. Each candidate will have the opportunity to answer each question.

Holland League member Claudia Beery will serve as moderator.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization whose purpose is to promote political responsibility through informed and active participation of its citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any political party or candidates.

