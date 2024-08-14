Saugatuck looks to hook with stars-cr

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck may have a new way to connect Oval Beach with emergency and more hard-to-reach services: via satellite.

City manager Ryan Cummins apprised council at its Wednesday, Aug. 7 workshop that, with AT&T plans to place cellular antennae at the Mt. Baldhead radome still stalled at the state level, he and Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Lisa Mize had turned to the skies, i.e. Starlink, to launch WiFi service to the popular Lake Michigan beach instead.

Detroit-based Metro Wireless, an authorized provider for the Elon Musk-owned future-looking firm, has pitched a proposal whereby the city would make a $15,000 one-time installation and equipment payment and $698 monthly service and support charge over a 3-year term.

Metro Wireless, Cummins told council, has advised:

• Starlink can provide an estimated 2,000 users with WiFi calling capability to send messages, stream music, share photos and use the internet.

• Streaming high-quality video won’t be supported due to volume of data usage.

• Staff use (e.g. Beach Patrol contact with emergency services) can be prioritized.

• The equipment is made for all weather conditions and has been deployed in varied expansive settings including large golf courses and marinas.

• Once approved, the service can begin within three to four weeks.

Further, said Cummins, the CVB has advised they may have funding to help with the $15,000 upfront installation and equipment cost.

WiFi is different, Metro representative Trever Hoffman told council, than cellular, which only helps AT&T users. His firm serves them but also Verizon, uscellular and T-Mobile subscribing customers.

“I think this is great,” said councilman Scott Dean Wednesday. “We’ve long identified beach connectivity as a local need.

“As many years as we’ve worked with AT&T, I would certainly make them aware of this effort and discuss and discuss ways to integrate these services.

“We’re looking at $26,000 over three years in monthly fees,” said peer Russ Gardner, “even with the CVB’s generous installation offer. Has this been vetted by outside experts?”

“There’s no perfect solution,” said mayor pro-tem Helen Baldwin. “How many years can we sit back and wait. We can all recall drownings and more emergencies at the beach.”

“Maybe three years can be a pilot,” Dean said. “Thirty-six months is not forever.”

“There’s a benefit to the business community too,” added councilman Gregory Muncey. “Say you’ve spent a day at the beach and might want to shop or grab dinner after. You can pull up options on your cell phone while still there.”

“This sounds promising,” agreed Gardner. “But I’d still like to see more alternatives.”

Council left it there Wednesday. No action on the proposal was scheduled for its soonest-possible action meeting Monday night.