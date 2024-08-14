Eagle hopefuls pitch city project plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

To be an Eagle, observe, then serve. Local Boy Scouts Brooks Massing and Anthony Carlotto pitched volunteer projects to Saugatuck City Council at its Wednesday, Aug. 7 workshop to earn them and friends Scouting’s highest honor.

Massing outlined bicycle rack alternatives at the base of Mt. Baldhead Park, and Carlotto a free life jacket loaner station at Oval Beach.

In Monday night’s council meeting, members gave blessings to both Scouts’ quests.

Baldhead Bike Rack

Massing told council Aug. 7 that researching Amazon.com led him to Uline, an established industrial and bulk items vendors that offers three types of bike racks:

• 32-lb. Circle racks costing $280 that can accommodate two bikes max;

• 80-lb. Wave racks that hold up to seven bikes and sell for $151; and

• 112-lb. Grid racks for $650 that can secure as many as 18 bikes.

All are made of galvanized steel with rustproof coatings, Massing said.

Council favored the more-substantial Grid rack and discussed possible best locations. One was on cement near new public restrooms now set to be installed in spring or fall 2025; the other north of the 282 steps leading to the signature sand dune’s top.

As an avid cyclist himself, council member Russ Gardner suggested, a rack sheltered from rain can make locking and unlocking bicycles dryer and easier. The roofed pavilion north of the steps might provide that option.

All advised Massing meet with Department of Public Works head Scott Herbert about best locations, future DPW maintenance needs and possibly pouring a new concrete pad once a site is picked.

Members voiced similar support and enthusiasm for Carlotto’s proposal to place a life jacket loaner station near the concession stand, restrooms outdoor showers near the central portion of Oval Beach.

It will furnish different-size life vests for persons who might not have brought or thought to bring their own

The U.S. Coast Guard-approved jackets would hang from boards bearing also water-safety and proper use information.

Nearby South Haven in 2022 installed two such stations — one at North Beach, the other at South Beach — via a gift from Bronson South Haven Hospital’s nonprofit Safe Kids program.

Last summer 13 more, also gifts from the group, went in at that city’s beaches. Jacket sizes range there from infant to oversize adult. Guests are free to use them while at the beach, but asked to return vests before they leave so others can use them too.

Pricing, Carlotto reported, was $569.40 for the mounting board plus $250 for its rotating, 20-vest, hopefully donated too supply.

Council counseled him, much as members did Massing, to hash out matters and details with Herbert before beginning.

Both projects, noted city manager Ryan Cummins, fall within current year budget plans.