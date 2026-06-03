Saugatuck sidewalk chalk campaign sparks debate

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

A series of political messages written in chalk on downtown sidewalks has sparked an ongoing debate in Saugatuck over free speech, public property, and the community’s image as a tourist destination.

The controversy centers around a recurring event organized by the advocacy group Good Trouble Indivisible called “Chalk the Walk with Truth.” According to the group’s event page, participants are encouraged to write messages and draw symbols on sidewalks as a form of political expression. Organizers describe the effort as a peaceful activity intended to promote “truth, color, and hope” while encouraging civic engagement.

The first of these events took place several weeks ago, when messages including “LEAVE OUR NEIGHBORS ALONE,” “NO ONE IS ILLEGAL ON STOLEN LAND,” “NO MORE PROPAGANDA,” and “JOIN THE MOVEMENT” were among numerous political statements written in black chalk on sidewalks near Saugatuck Drug.

While organizers have described the markings as chalk, critics have argued that some darker-colored messages remained visible despite multiple rainstorms and questioned whether a stronger substance was used to mark the sidewalk.

One of the most vocal opponents has been Saugatuck City Councilman Gregory Muncey, who questioned whether the messages represented protected speech or vandalism of public property. In a Facebook post, Muncey wrote that he had received complaints from residents and business owners who viewed the markings as divisive and harmful to the city’s welcoming atmosphere.

“Is it freedom of speech that mars our sidewalks with ‘chalk’ that has remained after several torrential rainfalls and still spews political rhetoric?” Muncey wrote in a post encouraging volunteers to help remove the markings.

Muncey, along with City Council Member Chris Peterson and other supporters, organized a volunteer cleanup effort on Sunday, June 1. Peterson previously stated on Facebook that she had requested city staff powerwash the darker markings and had asked for a public discussion of sidewalk chalking during a city workshop meeting. Peterson said her concerns were not tied to any particular political viewpoint.

“My opposition isn’t to the message; I’d feel the same if the other side was doing it,” Peterson wrote. “It’s just divisive, and we don’t need any more of that in our country or in our town.”

Peterson also formally requested that the issue be placed on the agenda for the city’s June 3 workshop meeting, arguing that a public discussion would be necessary if city leaders wished to pursue an ordinance regulating future chalking activities. In another post, Peterson claimed the issue appeared to divide the council along a 4-3 split and encouraged residents to attend meetings and voice their opinions.

Following Sunday’s cleanup, Muncey posted photographs showing volunteers washing sidewalks, noting that after more than 30 minutes of scrubbing, the messages had only begun to fade. However, he later declared the effort a success after volunteers utilized an industrial power washer.

“Yay! It’s working!” Muncey wrote. “Thank you to all our residents and business owners who showed how much they care about our beautiful city.”

Peterson similarly praised the turnout, writing that there were “no more divisive markings in this town we love so much” after volunteers completed the cleanup effort.

The debate has also generated strong reactions on social media. Among those commenting in support of the cleanup effort was local realtor Laura Durham, who argued that elected officials who support allowing the chalk messages should be removed from office.

“The city council members who think this is OK need to be removed from our City Council,” Durham wrote. “The current Mayor is a member of this group and agrees with damaging public property. The voters need to know their beliefs, and they need to be removed.”

Durham added that the chalking was “not for the betterment of our beautiful community.”

Others have argued that the chalk messages constitute protected political speech and should be permitted on public sidewalks. One commenter responding to Peterson’s post wrote, “It falls under free speech. Sorry if you take issue with that. Maybe go chalk your own messages? It’s legal.”

The discussion took another turn this week when Peterson announced that Mayor Holly Anderson had informed her the chalking issue would not be included on the agenda for the June 3 workshop meeting because she was the only council member who had requested it. According to Peterson, the issue could still be added during the meeting if approved by a vote of the council.

“If the vote is 4-3 again, it will not be discussed,” Peterson wrote, again urging residents to attend the workshop.

The issue is expected to continue before city officials in the coming weeks as discussions continue over whether Saugatuck should adopt a formal policy or ordinance regarding sidewalk chalking. Meanwhile, organizers of the campaign have indicated they intend to continue holding weekly chalking events throughout the summer.