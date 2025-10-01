Saugatuck soccer falls on road to Black River

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HOLLAND—In its showdown with host Holland Black River on Wednesday, Sept. 24, the Saugatuck boys soccer team surrendered a pair of first-half goals to fall behind 2-0 at halftime.

And that turned out to be the final score, as neither team managed to score in the second half.

The loss dropped the Trailblazers to 9-3-2.

Alex Cerneguel and Henry Gannon split time in goal for Saugatuck. Cerneguel stopped all three shots he faced, while Gannon stopped five of the seven shots he faced.

