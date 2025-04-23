Saugatuck soccer upends Constantine

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It was quite a day for Saugatuck senior Kennedy Gustafson when the Trailblazers hosted SAC rival Constantine on Wednesday, April 16.

Not only did Gustafson play half the game in goal and stop two shots, but she also played in the field and scored a pair of goals.

That effort helped lift Saugatuck to the 7-0 victory.

Julia Lowry also made two saves in goal for Saugatuck to go with one goal scored.

Mariela Garcia joined Gustafson in scoring two goals. Neave Rewa and Jordan Sanders accounted for the remaining Saugatuck goals.

Mallory Hass and Ava Tringali each contributed a pair of assists in the win.

On Monday, April 21, the Trailblazers traveled to South Haven and suffered the 1-0 loss.

