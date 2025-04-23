Douglas to sell 1870s church to Ox-Bow

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council agreed Monday to sell the 1870s-built wood-frame former church at 137 W. Center St. to the Ox-Bow School of Art for $430,000.

Nonprofit Ox-Bow in 2022 began leasing the space, which had previously served as the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library, for $1,200 monthly with an option to buy it for $430,000.

The Saugatuck art school has used it for offices, exhibits, presentations and more. Douglas — seeking to sell surplus properties to help fund moving its city hall, police station and public works offices into the former Douglas Professional Building at 415 Wiley Road — welcomed the transaction.

The resolution to sell called the move “in the best interests of the community, as it will enhance economic development, preserve the integrity of the arts district and provide financial benefit to the city.

It will be done under terms and conditions deemed appropriate by the city manager and legal counsel.