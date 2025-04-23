Saugatuck UMC to close doors after 160 years

Saugatuck United Methodist Church will suspend operations at the end of this month after a final post-Easter service.

The downtown Saugatuck church at 250 Mason St. has hosted served the community for 160 years.

“I notified the district last November I’ll be retiring then as pastor,” said Rich Vorel, who took over the position in 2020 after having been a member with his wife since 2001. “They haven’t found a replacement yet.

“We have an older, smaller congregation,” he went on, “and members are aware of the move.

“I am saddened for now but hopeful good things will come,” he said.