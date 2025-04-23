Blaze totals rural storage building

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township Fire District crews joined mutual aid partners from Ganges, Graafschap, Fennville and Hamilton knocking down this storage building and vehicle fire in the 2500 block of 63rd Street early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the 5 a.m. call learned from Central Dispatch enroute that 200- and 500-pound propane tanks were near the building, reported STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert.

LIFE Ambulance crews on scene reported blaze was well involved and they’d heard an explosion. They assessed and treated four patients for smoke inhalation.

STFD and Fennville firefighters set up a water supply and attacked the blaze in the 30 x 30-foot building. The structure owner advised he had already turned off the breaker and vented the 200-pound propane tank. Crews doused the vehicle and part of the woods that were on fire too, Kirchert said.

The fire was controlled, and crews began overhauling debris to find hot spots. The steel siding and roofing made that a challenge, however once Matt’s Excavating removed the debris the remaining hot spots were extinguished.

A total of 15,000 gallons of water and 25 gallons of foam were used for fire suppression, said Kirchert. The last remaining units left the scene at 8:50 AM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.