By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
The Saugatuck volleyball team hosted SAC rival Parchment on Thursday, Oct. 9, and the match went down to the wire.
After the teams split the first two sets—Saugatuck took sets two (25-20) and three (25-19), while Parchment won sets one (25-22) and four (25-13)—the Trailblazers held on for the 16-14 win in the fifth and deciding set to take the match.
“It was a tough match,” Saugatuck coach Christina Lewis said.
Natalia Laskowski paced Saugatuck with five aces and four blocks. She also had 10 kills, tying Jocelyn Johnson for second on the team behind Emma Gosler’s team-best 11.
Two days earlier, Saugatuck dropped a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 decision to Delton.
Laskowski had six digs, followed by Johnson and Gabbie Cochran with five each.
Laskowski, Johnson and Julia Lowery also had two kills apiece.
Saugatuck volleyball beats visiting Parchment
By Jason Wesseldyk